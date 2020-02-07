Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 34, Clear Lake 32
HOUSTON
The Clear Springs Chargers survived a scare from a Clear Lake team with nothing to lose, scraping out a two-point win on the road Friday.
A balanced scoring effort was led by Kylie Minter with nine points. Niyah Johnson had a solid showing with six points, 14 rebounds and three steals.
Clear Springs (11-0 in District 24-6A) clinched the program’s 10th consecutive district title with Friday’s win, and the Chargers will close out the regular season 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Creek (N/A).
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 65, Crosby 41
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings picked up a huge win at home Friday night over Crosby to secure the program’s first playoff berth since the 2002-03 season.
Tahjea Smith led the Lady Stings with 21 points, while Jade Guice was close behind with 19 points. Haley Moore and Amuari Wyatt chipped in eight points and seven points, respectively.
Texas City (7-6 in District 22-5A) finish the regular season 7 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe (0-13).
Other scores:
Goose Creek Memorial 80, Santa Fe 23
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 65, East Bernard 30
HITCHCOCK
After a slow start, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs exploded in the second quarter and never looked back in their home rout of East Bernard on Friday.
Tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs stampeded East Bernard in the second quarter to take a 36-14 lead at halftime.
Chloe Countee led Hitchcock with 27 points, while Tra’Kemmia Elam (14 points), Demi Dickey (10 points) and Sanaa Scott (10 points) all also hit double-digits. Chrishauna McDaniel rounded up the scoring with five points.
Winners of six straight district titles, the Lady Bulldogs (11-0 in District 24-3A) end the regular season 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Van Vleck (3-8).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
