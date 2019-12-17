Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 52, Ball High 46
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors could not overcome a rough start in Tuesday’s district opener, as they fell on the road against Goose Creek Memorial.
GCM raced out to a 21-7 lead through the first quarter, and led 34-17 at halftime. Ball High trimmed the lead to 41-33 heading into the final period, but could not come all the way back in this one.
Half of the Lady Tors’ total points came from Bebe Galloway, who stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and four steals, and shot 9 of 15 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line. Ari Smith added 14 points and three steals.
Up next, Ball High (0-1 in district) will look to even its district record with a home game against rival Texas City (0-1) at 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Galena Park 55, Texas City 38
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings were unable to start their district season out with a win, as they fell at home against Galena Park on Tuesday.
Tahjea Smith led Texas City with 17 points, while Logan Ramey added eight points.
The Lady Stings’ (0-1) next game is 2:45 p.m. Friday at Ball High (0-1).
NON-DISTRICT
Other score:
Hitchcock 57, Brazosport 52
