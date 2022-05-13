Behind a complete-game gem from starting pitcher Tyler Austin, the Clear Creek Wildcat baseball team swept the North Shore Mustangs at home with a 3-1 win in Game 2 of the Region III-6A area round series held at Mallory Field sending the Wildcats to the third round for the first time since 2016.
The Wildcats pounced early on North Shore’s starting pitcher to start the bottom of the third.
After Aaron Aceves hustled out an infield single on the first pitch of the inning, there were three straight second pitch connections for Clear Creek.
Joe Rodriguez smacked a run-scoring double to center, Jackson Babcock then reached on a bunt single, and Noah Ferraro lifted a sacrifice fly to center field scoring courtesy runner Colby Threadgill.
Collin McKinney then followed with a first pitch single, and Wyatt Easter walked on four pitches to load the bases. Then, Dylan Russo delivered a run-scoring single to right scoring Babcock on the third pitch giving Clear Creek a 3-0 lead.
North Shore scored its lone run in the top of the fourth when Exavier Mendez worked a one out walk and advanced to second on a passed ball.
Joshua Pena then smacked a RBI single to center field.
After allowing a lead-off walk to start the top of the fifth, Austin retired the final nine Mustang batters.
Austin’s winning pitching performance saw him throw 7 innings with two hits, one run, two walks and six strikeouts
Aceves had a game-high two hits for the Wildcats
Clear Creek advances to the Region III-6A regional quarterfinals to play Pearland next week.
