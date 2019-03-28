CHANNELVIEW
After completing a dominant regular season, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs opened the Region III-5A playoffs in similar fashion with a 7-0 win Thursday night over the Port Arthur Memorial Lady Titans at Ray Maddry Stadium.
Senior forward Olivia Rhodes led Friendswood with four goals — bringing her total on the year to a whopping 44 goals, which puts her now two goals shy of tying the Lady Mustangs’ single-season program record.
Senior defender Yosi Bouslog added two goals and an assist, and junior midfielder Mikayla Wiest rounded out the goal scoring with one goal.
Freshman forward Maya Palitz had two assists, and also picking up one assist apiece were senior forward Cessia Amaya, sophomore defender Victoria Davis, junior defender Caitlin Green and senior midfielder Emma Sutherland.
Junior Katie Reyes and senior Jenna Massey shared time at goalkeeper in the shutout.
The Lady Mustangs took a 4-0 lead into the halftime break, but came out somewhat flat to start the second half, head coach Laura Peter said. But, the team snapped out of their funk and put together three goals in the final 8-plus minutes.
Up next in the area round of the playoffs, Friendswood will face the winner of Friday’s bi-district match between Angleton and Sharpstown.
