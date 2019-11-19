Scores and player statistics for Galveston County boys high school basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Barbers Hill 57, Texas City 54
TEXAS CITY
In an exciting game, the Stings dropped a heartbreaker in their season opener.
After an identical first and second quarter that saw Barbers Hill take each by the scores of 13-9, Texas City used a strong third, 17-9, to tie the game at 35-35 heading into the fourth.
Both teams then tallied a 13-13 fourth quarter to force overtime, which the Eagles won 9-6.
Leon Joubert and Jacolby Belle led the Stings with 14 points each.
Texas City will travel to face rival Dickinson at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Fort Bend Hightower 80, La Marque 76
LA MARQUE
La Marque’s Jordan Ivy-Curry followed up his 55-point performance in last week’s season-opening win over Silsbee with a 35-point night Tuesday, but it wasn’t quite enough to topple Class 6A heavy hitter Hightower.
The Cougars also got 20 points from Edward Robinson, while Bryce Griggs led the Hurricanes in scoring with 28 points.
In a showdown between two elite point guards in Ivy-Curry and Griggs, the game went back and forth, as Hightower answered La Marque’s strong opening quarter — which the Coogs won, 22-14 — by chopping the lead down to 39-38 at halftime. The Hurricanes were just slightly better in each of the next two quarters to come away with the win.
La Marque hosts Sharpstown in its next game, which will be 7 p.m. Friday.
O’Connell 65, Bay Area Christian 45
GALVESTON
Behind a strong performance from the Johnson brothers, O’Connell pulled off a convincing win Tuesday at home against Bay Area Christian.
Kristian Johnson had a team-high 21 points for the Buccaneers, with Khristopher Johnson adding 12 points. Cullen Doyle and Mike Pacheco each had eight points, while Christian Quinn chipped in seven points.
Another pair of siblings led the way for the Broncos, as Joshua Hebert had a game-best 23 points and Julien Hebert had eight points.
O’Connell will be back in action 7:30 p.m. at Sabine Pass, while Bay Area Christian will get to enjoy a long break, returning to the court 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Woodlands John Cooper.
Other scores:
Manvel 87, Clear Springs 64
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
