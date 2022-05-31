Friendswood’s Chloe Riassetto pitches in the first inning against Lake Creek High School in Game 1 of a best of three Region III-5A semifinal playoff series at Tompkins High School in Katy on Wednesday.
Santa Fe’s head softball coach Christina Jaques congratulates Mea Slayton after she scored a run in the fourth inning against the Texas City Lady Stings on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Texas City High School.
The District 22-5A co-champion Friendswood Lady Mustangs led the way for local teams’ superlatives in the recently released all-district softball honors.
Friendswood’s ace pitcher Chloe Riassetto was named the district’s most valuable player, while teammate Lainie Schaefer was picked as the offensive player of the year, and head coach Christa Williams-Yates received coach of the year honors.
The local superlatives were rounded out by Mea Slayton of the district co-champion Santa Fe Lady Indians earning newcomer of the year.
The rest of the all-district awards for Galveston County teams were as follows:
FRIENDSWOOD
Baileigh Burtis, first team; Charleigh Esparza, first team; Chloe Aldrich, first team; Janelle Wilson, first team; Madelyn Wilson, second team; Nevaeh Cason, second team; Bella Halata, honorable mention; Halle Cordova, honorable mention
SANTA FE
Sidne Peters, first team; Ashley Nickerson, first team; Makenna Mitchell, second team; Brooklyn Spencer, second team; Katelynn Torres, second team; Jaiden Cooper, honorable mention
TEXAS CITY
Madison Carr, first team; Kassidy Dressman, first team; Emili Garza, first team; Amiya Villanueva, second team; Laney Vasquez, second team; Dylayna Zornes, honorable mention; Kapri Kershaw, honorable mention
BALL HIGH
Reese Cammarn, honorable mention; Kaya Zamora, honorable mention
