A rough start led to a tough finish for Ball High’s baseball squad.
Crosby stung the Tors with a four-run first inning and never looked back in an 8-0 victory on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three Region III-5A bi-district baseball series.
“First inning, got two outs fast, thought it was going to be OK. And it didn’t work out,” said Russell Ferrell, Ball High’s coach. “Their best hitter (Sean) Bazmore had a 10-pitch at-bat, we walked him, then a couple of weird things happen, a couple more line drives and it’s 4-0.
“Then we had a bang-bang play at the plate, could have gone either way, and that keeps it 0-0. Baseball is kind of cruel sometimes.”
Tors starter Norman Jackson opened with game by inducing an infield pop up and a strikeout before things turned sideways.
After a pair of walks, Will Eudy laced a run-scoring single which pushed across Bazmore on a close slide across home. James Londrigan was hit by a pitch, Larry Johns beat out an RBI infield single and Ronald Nelson capped the burst with a long two-run double to the left field wall.
Bazmore then took over on the mound, striking out six Ball High batters in the first five innings while allowing just two singles and a walk in only 74 pitches for the complete-game win.
Junior Seth Williams looped a long first-inning single to the right field corner, which would normally have ended in a double, but Williams stumbled after touching first and couldn’t advance further. Junior Corbin Jones added a third-inning single as the Tors went down 1-2-3 in three of the last four innings.
Crosby also added a four-run fifth inning, finishing with nine hits for the game.
The loss ended the careers of nine Ball High seniors — James Trimble, Miah Enriquez, Vinny Lorefice, Renard Simmons, Jeremy Harr, Adan Martinez, Cristian Reyes, Alex Gomez and Tristan Cabriales.
But Ferrell likes the future with the underclassmen who’ve been part of the team core.
“I don’t know yet what to tell the seniors other than I love them,” said Ferrell, who likes his returning youth. “They did a good job. We played a freshman at catcher (Gavin Warren), a freshman (Jonah Williams) starting in center, Jackson’s a sophomore, so hopefully the future is bright.”
