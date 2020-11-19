BAYTOWN
Their eyes fixed on a much bigger prize, the defending Region III-5A champion Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business in their bi-district playoff match against Port Neches-Groves at Sterling High School on Thursday, sweeping the Lady Indians 25-9, 25-11, 25-16.
“They played well, and they took care of business,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said. “We played our game.”
While Alessandra Meoni (13 kills) and Ashlyn Svoboda (11 kills) led the Lady Mustangs’ offense, Paulk felt her team did a good job of getting several players involved in the attack in Thursday’s bi-district tilt.
“We’ve been working hard on spreading our offense out a little more and not relying on just one or two hitters,” Paulk said.
Meoni also had three aces, and Sarah Sitton chipped in five kills and four blocks. Isabella Thompson had three blocks. Setting up the offense were Megan Hubbard with 22 assists and Anna Lippert with 11 assists.
Leading the defense was Cierra Pesak with eight digs, while Svoboda added six digs.
The Lady Mustangs move onto the area round of the Region III-5A playoffs where they face Rosenberg Terry at a time, date and location to be determined.
