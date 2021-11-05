SANTA FE

Santa Fe’s season came to an end Friday with another tough outing as the host Indians fell to Port Neches-Groves, 56-0, in the final District 12-5A-II contest of the year.

The visiting Indians (6-4, 4-3) scored 21 points in the first quarter and built their advantage to 42-0 before halftime and never looked back.

The loss marked the sixth time this season Santa Fe (0-10, 0-7) was shut out. The Indians were outscored 457-30 for the year and 349-10 in district play.

Joseph Floyd paced the Santa Fe offense Friday with 12 rushes for 35 yards, and teammate Stephen Garcia had two catches for 27 yards.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription