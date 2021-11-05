Santa Fe's tough 2021 campaign ends with PN-G rout By JIM LEVESQUE Correspondent Nov 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANTA FESanta Fe’s season came to an end Friday with another tough outing as the host Indians fell to Port Neches-Groves, 56-0, in the final District 12-5A-II contest of the year.The visiting Indians (6-4, 4-3) scored 21 points in the first quarter and built their advantage to 42-0 before halftime and never looked back. The loss marked the sixth time this season Santa Fe (0-10, 0-7) was shut out. The Indians were outscored 457-30 for the year and 349-10 in district play.Joseph Floyd paced the Santa Fe offense Friday with 12 rushes for 35 yards, and teammate Stephen Garcia had two catches for 27 yards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Santa Fe Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedMotorcyclist dies after driving off Galveston seawallFamily and friends gather to mourn Dickinson student killed by hit-and-run driverThe Commodore to rebrand under new owners; Galveston bank to replace seawall buildingUnidentified man found dead on Galveston beach; suicide suspectedTwo dead after early morning shooting near DickinsonTexas City police searching for safety-minded bank robberGalveston hospital is prepared for regular rally surge of patientsHitchcock's Camp Wallace ruins revealed after 75 yearsGuest commentary: Reporting on Galveston short-term rentals short on facts CollectionsIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: World Series Game 4In Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams FootballIn Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 3In Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: World Series Game 1Latitude 29 CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Biden and his cohorts are ruining America (41) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36)
