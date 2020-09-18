Galveston County high school volleyball roundups for Sept. 18, 2020
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 3, Deer Park 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers had a crowd-pleasing performance in their home opener Friday night, sweeping Deer Park by the scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20
Leading the Chargers were Shyia Richardson (15 kills, 19 digs), Alana Dawson (10 kills), Ashley Richardson (10 kills, 18 assists), Morgan Durgens (21 assists, two aces) and Alyssa Christiansen (22 digs).
Clear Springs makes a quick return to the court noon Saturday at Stratford.
Atascocita 3, Dickinson 2
ATASCOCITA
The Dickinson Lady Gators were the victims of a stunning late-match rally Friday by Atascocita, which came from behind to win 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-8, 15-8.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Emalee Allen (nine kills, four blocks), Brandolyn Freeman (six kills, five blocks), Cierra Ortiz (five kills, three aces), Hannah Cavil (13 digs, three aces) and Elaina Spriggins (25 assists, eight digs).
Dickinson looks to snap a two-game losing skid to start the regular season when the team has its home opener 2 p.m. Saturday against Santa Fe.
Ball High 3, Pasadena 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors continued a successful start to their new season Friday at home with a 25-7, 25-12, 25-20 victory over Pasadena.
Ball High’s offense was led by Maggie Farmer (11 kills), Kari Nance (six kills), Avery Feagin (11 assists) and Chloe Stein (10 assists, five aces). Sara Gabriel led the defense with 24 digs.
The Lady Tors will have their district opener 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte.
