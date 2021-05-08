Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball and baseball playoff games
SOFTBALL
UIL REGION III-5A AREA ROUND
Santa Fe 14, Fulshear 1 (5 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians struck early and often for a run-rule win and second-round playoff sweep of Fulshear on Saturday afternoon at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
After three runs scored, respectively on a fielder’s choice, an error and a ground out in the bottom of the first, Santa Fe logged back-to-back five-run innings in the bottom of the second and third.
In the bottom of the second, another run scored on a fielder’s choice before Makenna Mitchell’s two-run single gave the Lady Indians a 6-0 lead. With two outs, a run scored on an error and then Sidne Peters clubbed an RBI double.
In the bottom of the third, Ryleigh Mata got the scoring started with a one-out two-run single, which was followed by an RBI single from Mitchell. Peters clipped a two-out, two-run single for a 13-0 lead.
The Lady Indians answered Fulshear’s lone run of the game with a run scoring on a ground out in the bottom of the fourth for the final tally.
Recording multi-hit games were Mata (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs), Mitchell (2-for-3, three RBIs, three runs) and Peters (2-for-3, four RBIs).
Santa Fe will face Crosby in the regional quarterfinals. Details for the series were not yet available Saturday night.
BASEBALL
UIL REGION-III 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Alvin 4, Clear Creek 0
ALVIN
Kyler Mentzel threw a complete-game shutout two-hitter to lead the Alvin Yellowjackets to a first-round playoff series sweep of the Clear Creek Wildcats on Saturday at Nolan Ryan Field.
Singles from Justice Andrade and Wyatt Easter accounted for Clear Creek’s only base hits, as Mentzel struck out 15 batters and had no walks in his seven shutout innings.
All four of Alvin’s runs came in the bottom of the third on a pair of two-run singles hit by Caleb Gaston and Mentzel.
TAPPS REGIONALS
Bay Area Christian 8, San Antonio Holy Cross 2
SHINER
The Bay Area Christian Broncos earned a trip to the TAPPS state semifinals with a decisive win over Holy Cross on Saturday night in Shiner.
Bay Area Christian broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with a run scoring on an error and an RBI sac fly from Lane Escamilla.
The Broncos pushed their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth with two runs scoring on an error and an RBI sac fly from Trent Rullman.
Bay Area Christian responded to a Holy Cross run in the top of the sixth with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Escamilla slugged a three-run double for an 8-1 lead.
Holy Cross scored one more run in the top of the seventh, but the unlikely comeback wouldn’t happen.
Dalton Spriggs (2-for-2) had a multi-hit game for the Broncos.
Jake Martinez (six innings, four hits, one earned run, one walk, five strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound.
