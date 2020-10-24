DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators were rested and chomping at the bit to play football, as they blew by the Brazoswood Buccaneers 59-0 in their District 24-6A opener Saturday afternoon at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
“Whenever this was taken away from us for two weeks — and it was not any one person’s fault, it’s just this situation — it just dawned on us that we’re thankful to get back out here and do what we can,” Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said.
Three positive COVID-19 cases within the Dickinson football program saw the Galveston County Health District order all members of the varsity and junior varsity teams into a two-week quarantine, which caused the Gators’ first two district games against Clear Falls and Clear Creek to be rescheduled for later in the year.
“We were able to do Zoom meetings with them and give them workouts they could do at the house, and they did a good job,” Snelson said. “The coaches did a good job of keeping them mentally engaged.”
Despite the fact the Gators only had one practice — which was held indoors Friday because of lightning strikes in the area — in two weeks, they showed hardly any signs of rust as they scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game and held Brazoswood off the scoreboard until the final whistle.
Quarterback Marlon Allen accounted for four of those early scores with three rushing TDs and one through the air.
In the game’s opening drive, Dickinson’s offense moved at a break-neck pace with five of seven plays going for 10 yards or more before Allen snuck into the end zone from 2 yards out for a 7-0 lead just 1:33 into the contest.
On Brazoswood’s ensuing possession, quarterback Cameron Mayer had runs of 11 and 19 yards and a pass completion of 16 yards to help keep the chains moving on a 15-play drive that covered 63 yards and drained 6:19 off the game clock. But, a 34-yard field goal try was pushed wide right.
After that, though, Dickinson’s defense forced five consecutive three-and-outs, as the Gators’ lead got bigger and bigger.
Dickinson’s quick-strike offense went back to work with a 63-yard reverse run by Reggie Sanders helping set up a 4-yard TD run by Allen to put the Gators up 14-0 at the 2:50 mark of the first quarter.
Ernesto Garcia booted a perfectly placed onside kick which was recovered by V.J. Glover to set up Dickinson’s next rapid scoring drive.
The Gators needed just 59 seconds for a 33-yard pass from Allen to Jarell Simpson to help set up an 8-yard TD run by Ausaru Allah for the 21-0 advantage with 1:50 to go in the first quarter.
Dickinson began the second quarter with a fresh possession, and runs of 23 and 28 yards by Waylon Presley set up a 13-yard end-around TD run by Jathan Caldwell to cap a 67-yard drive that lasted only 1:02 for a 28-0 lead.
The Gators ballooned their lead to 42-0 before halftime with two highlight-reel plays — a 56-yard pass, catch and run from Allen to Luke Martin, and a 33-yard sprint to the end zone by Allen.
Brazoswood only tallied two first downs in the second half, and was unable to take advantage of Dickinson’s only major mistake in the game, turning the ball over on downs after a muffed punt put the Bucs’ offense on the Gators’ 31-yard line.
Early in the third quarter, a 22-yard pass from Graham Ledbetter to Donovan Green, a 21-yard run by Allah and a 17-yard TD pass from Ledbetter to Sanders saw the Gators cover 60 yards in only three plays for a 49-0 lead.
Midway through the second half, Dickinson’s third stringers got a chance to shine as a 31-yard run by Andrew Laws sparked a drive that ended with a 4-yard TD pass from Julian Aguirre to Jason Pinder.
On the Gators’ final possession of the game, kicker Juan Moreno got to test his leg with a 29-yard field goal that split the uprights for the game’s final score.
The Gators out-gained the Bucs in total yards 587-137. Ten different Dickinson ball carriers combined for 387 rushing yards led by the early-game running of Presley (eight carries, 89 yards) and the second-half work of Laws (11 carries, 96 yards). Dickinson’s three QBs combined for 200 passing yards and a TD throw apiece.
Brazoswood’s offense was led by Mayer’s 46 rushing yards on 12 carries. The Bucs’ standout running back Cameron Whipple was held to 29 yards on 13 carries.
Dickinson (2-0, 1-0 in District 24-6A) will have a giant leap up in competition in its next game, which will be noon next Saturday against Katy at Rhodes Stadium.
“It’s always great when you play really good people,” Snelson said. “Our kids’ focus really gets a lot better, our practices are a lot better, and when you play good people, they teach you what you’re weak at.”
NEW NO. 1
After the game, it was announced the Gators’ victory Saturday put Snelson all alone as the winningest head football coach in the Dickinson program’s history. Two games into his ninth season at the helm of the Gators, Snelson has amassed a 72-25-1 record.
“A lot of work and a lot of time has gone into that,” Snelson said. “I’ve had a lot of help — support from the community, support from the district, excellent coaches, tremendous players.”
Snelson said he still felt the man he surpassed Saturday — Dub Farris, who was the head coach of the program from 1979-1987 — is the best football coach the school has ever had.
“But, we are very, very honored to have our name associated with that,” Snelson said.
