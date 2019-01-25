Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 43, Galena Park 31
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors finished strong in their home win Friday night over Galena Park.
With a 30-26 lead heading into the final quarter, the Tors had their best offensive and defensive period of the night to pull away for the victory.
Darion Henry led Ball High with 12 points, and was particularly effective at the free throw line, shooting 8-for-9 from the charity stripe. Quinton Cooper added eight points, and Trevon Turner scored six points. Terry Webb was a big contributor on defense and on the boards with seven rebounds.
Ball High (8-1 in district) is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crosby (6-3).
Other score:
Friendswood 57, Santa Fe 32
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 82, Clear Springs 56
DICKINSON
After narrowly defeating Clear Springs in the first round of district play, Dickinson left little doubt in round two with a huge win over the Chargers at home Friday night.
Tramon Mark was a key factor on both ends of the floor with 32 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds. Backcourt mate Deuce Guidry poured in 24 points and four steals, while Jalen Wydermyer chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
Player statistics for Clear Springs were not immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson (8-0 in district) hits the road to face Clear Brook (3-4), while Clear Springs (3-5) will look to get back on track at home against Alvin (1-7).
Other score:
Alvin 59, Clear Falls 47
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
West Columbia 54, La Marque 49
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Palacios 40, Hitchcock 37
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 42, Galena Park 10
GALENA PARK
The Ball High Lady Tors shut out Galena Park in the first quarter and never looked back in a rout on the road Friday.
After winning the first quarter, 12-0, Ball High took a 20-5 halftime lead, and just continued to add onto that lead to close out the game.
Bebe Galloway stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, five steals and four assists to lead the Lady Tors. Lexie LaForte chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds, while Brianca Houston had six points, eight boards, three steals and three assists.
The Lady Tors (9-2 in district) will have a formidable test up next when they host Crosby (7-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 61, Baytown Lee 34
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings got a strong performance from Tahjea Smith and put away Baytown Lee with a big third quarter in Friday’s win at home.
After a closely contested first quarter ended with Texas City ahead, 8-7, the Lady Stings pushed that slim lead to a 25-18 advantage at halftime. But, the third quarter is when Texas City stepped on the proverbial gas pedal, winning the period 18-3 to take a commanding 43-21 lead into the final frame.
Smith had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Stings. Jade Guide also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kelsey Lattimore added seven points, seven assists and five steals.
Up next, Texas City (4-7 in district) will take a trip to Baytown and look to solve the riddle of a red-hot Goose Creek Memorial (9-2) team 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Other score:
Friendswood 58, Santa Fe 41
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 62, Dickinson 40
LEAGUE CITY
A trademark big third quarter and a great effort from Jermia Green propelled the Clear Springs Chargers to a win over the Dickinson Lady Gators at home Friday night.
Clear Springs won the first quarter, 13-6, but managed to hang close, as the Chargers went into the halftime break with a 28-22 lead. But, Clear Springs erupted for 19 third-quarter points, while holding Dickinson to just five to head into the final period with a comfortable 47-27 lead.
Green led the Chargers in points with 18, rebounds with eight and assists with three, while also logging four steals, in the game. Kenna Gibson had nine points, while McKenna Worrell chipped in eight points. Vianey Galvan had a team-high six steals.
Player statistics for Dickinson were not immediately available.
Both teams will be back at it 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (8-1 in district) hits the road to face Alvin (4-5). Dickinson (1-9) looks to rebound at home against Clear Brook (0-9).
DISTRICT 24-4A
La Marque 68, West Columbia 36
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Lady Cougars had two players go for double-doubles and two more hit double-digit scoring in a big win over West Columbia at home Friday.
Junior guard Krishana Boyd put up 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and freshman center Iyana Moore-Graves tallied 11 points and 15 rebounds to lead La Marque. Junior guard Katriel Ivy had 15 points and six rebounds, while younger sister freshman forward Kaitlin Ivy snagged 10 rebounds. Junior guard Sadie McKinney recorded 10 points, and senior Jermonika Morris chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.
The Lady Coogs (3-2 in district) return to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sweeny (5-0).
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 59, Palacios 32
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.