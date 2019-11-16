LEAGUE CITY
Atascocita’s 6-foot-2 senior post University of Texas signee Elyssa Coleman presence was felt throughout the game Saturday as the Lady Eagles won third place in the gold bracket of the Peggy Whitley Classic by defeating Clear Springs 66-55 at Clear Creek’s Butler Gym.
With the game tied 6-6 with 5:45 left, Clear Springs scored the next eight points that was punctuated by a Kenna Gibson 3-pointer.
Atascocita then scored seven straight before Kylie Minter made two free throws and D’Nea Johnson converted a steal into a layup, giving Clear Springs a 18-13 lead after one.
Both teams combined for 18 free throws in the first quarter as Clear Springs made 9 of 10, and it was 7-for-8 for Atascocita.
After back-to-back 3-pointers by Minter gave Clear Springs its largest lead of the game at 26-18 with 5:26 left till halftime, Atascocita went on a 10-0 run that lasted two minutes to take its first lead of the game, and the Lady Eagles would never trail again.
Johnson then made a basket to tie the game at 28 before the Lady Eagles scored eight of the final 11 second-quarter points.
This aided Atascocita to win the second quarter 23-13 for a 36-31 halftime lead.
After Clear Springs only had two first-half turnovers (zero in the first), Atascocita forced seven in the third that aided the Lady Eagles to win the quarter 19-12 to take a 55-43 lead into the final quarter.
A Minter three sandwiched between Coleman baskets inside was how the third quarter started.
This was followed by back-to-back baskets from Dede Davis, giving the Lady Eagles a 45-36 lead with 4:06 left in the third.
After Davis strong drive for an and-one, Atascocita closed the quarter on a 10-5 run that included consecutive baskets from Davis and Kyleigh McGuire off turnovers.
Continuing to fight, the Chargers started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run, trimming their deficit to 51-55 with 5:12 left.
D’Nea Johnson (13 points) was big in this run as she scored two baskets, with one a steal and transition layup, and then made a nice assist to Kylenn Tolopka.
But Coleman finished the Chargers off with her fifth block that led to a Davis basket, and Coleman then swished a top-of-the-key 3-pointer pushing the Lady Eagles lead back to 64-51 with 1:54 remaining.
Clear Springs finished 18 of 24 from the free throw line and the Lady Eagles were 19 of 21.
Both Davis and Coleman combined for 13 of the Lady Eagles' 19 third-quarter points and 20 of 30 in the second half.
All three players who were named to the all-tournament team left it all on the court in their tourney finale as both Davis (18 points and 10 rebounds) and Coleman (14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks) had double-doubles for Atascocita.
Minter had a team high 18 points for the Chargers.
Clear Springs will look to build on its 3-2 tournament record when the Chargers are back on the hardwood at home 7 p.m. Tuesday when they tangle with Katy Seven Lakes.
