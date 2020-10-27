Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers remained full steam ahead on their mission to be the outright district champions with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-10 road sweep Tuesday of the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Clear Springs’ player statistics were not immediately available.
Top performers for Dickinson were Brandolyn Freeman (five kills, four blocks), Elaina Spriggins (16 assists) and Hannah Cavil (nine digs).
Both teams return to the court 6 p.m. Friday. The Chargers (8-1 in district) hosts Clear Brook, while the Lady Gators (2-9) close out their district season at Clear Lake.
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Texas City 3, Baytown Sterling 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18)
Manvel 3, Ball High 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8)
Bye: Santa Fe
TAPPS
Bay Area Christian 3, O’Connell 0
GALVESTON
The Bay Area Christian Lady Broncos took care of business on the road Tuesday, topping the O’Connell Lady Bucs by the final tally of 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.
Bay Area Christian was led by Anzley Rinard (16 kills, six aces), Amirah Gray (10 kills), Skylar Wilson (26 assists, three aces) and Claire Murphy (eight digs, five aces).
Player statistics for O’Connell were not immediately available.
The Lady Broncos will be back in action 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Houston St. Thomas Episcopal.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
