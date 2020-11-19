PASADENA
The powerful hitters of the Texas City Stings stunned District 21-5A champion Barbers Hill in their Region III-5A bi-district playoff match Thursday at Pasadena High School, logging a 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 victory.
Being more battle-tested by playing in a deeper, more competitive district was a major factor in Texas City’s win, head volleyball coach Glenn Kennedy said.
“I knew that was going to be a huge key for us — especially because of the power hitters that we have,” Kennedy said. “They hadn’t come up against anybody who had girls who could put a ball away like ours. That was the biggest thing that helped us — our girls showing up confident and being intimidating.”
Knowing his team had fallen short in a few matches that went the distance, Kennedy emphasized sweeping the remainder of the match after dropping the first set, he said.
“The energy and commitment that these girls put into the team really showed tonight, and we played so well as a unit,” Kennedy said. “That’s what we preach before the game, after the game and during the game — that if you believe in yourself and in your teammates, you can go round after round after round as long as you stay committed and devoted and put a 100 percent effort into every game.”
The Lady Stings’ offense was led by Ashlynn Lewis (20 kills, four aces, 3.5 blocks), Veronica Victoria (12 kills, four blocks) and Jayla Diaz-Medina (22 assists, three aces). A team effort on defense was headed up by Bella Waggoner (20 digs), Haley James (19 digs) and Macee Medina (19 digs).
It’s on to the area round of the Region III-5A playoffs for Texas City, which will be matched up against Richmond Foster at a time, date and location to be determined.
