FIRST TEAM

F- Bebe Galloway, junior, Ball High

F- Tahjea Smith, junior, Texas City

G/F- Jimile Johnson, junior, Hitchcock

G- Jermia Green, sophomore, Clear Springs

G- Ariana Smith, junior, Ball High

SECOND TEAM

F- Ashlyn Mason, sophomore, Friendswood

F- Lauren Sinclair, senior, Clear Creek

G/F- Lauryn Small, junior, Clear Falls

G- Faith Wolverton, senior, Bay Area Christian

G- Chloe Countee, freshman, Hitchcock

THIRD TEAM

F- Niyah Johnson, sophomore, Clear Springs

F- Katy Lackey, senior, Santa Fe

G/F- Nicole Nash, junior, Friendswood

G- Demi Dickey, junior, Hitchcock

G- Caitlyn Garza, senior, Santa Fe

HONARABLE MENTION

F- Eliya Ellis, sophomore, Clear Creek

F- Brenlee Butler, senior, Santa Fe

F- Josephine Adegite, junior, Clear Falls

F- Alexis Clayborne, sophomore, Clear Falls

F- Brooke Cromie, sophomore, O’Connell

G- Ashlyn Ryall, sophomore, Friendswood

G- Vianey Galvan, senior, Clear Springs

G- Krishana Boyd, junior, La Marque

G- Kelsey Lattimore, senior, Texas City

G- Re’Nae Horton, freshman, O’Connell

G- Leslie Rodriguez, sophomore, O’Connell

—James LaCombe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Sports Editor

