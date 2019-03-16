FIRST TEAM
F- Bebe Galloway, junior, Ball High
F- Tahjea Smith, junior, Texas City
G/F- Jimile Johnson, junior, Hitchcock
G- Jermia Green, sophomore, Clear Springs
G- Ariana Smith, junior, Ball High
SECOND TEAM
F- Ashlyn Mason, sophomore, Friendswood
F- Lauren Sinclair, senior, Clear Creek
G/F- Lauryn Small, junior, Clear Falls
G- Faith Wolverton, senior, Bay Area Christian
G- Chloe Countee, freshman, Hitchcock
THIRD TEAM
F- Niyah Johnson, sophomore, Clear Springs
F- Katy Lackey, senior, Santa Fe
G/F- Nicole Nash, junior, Friendswood
G- Demi Dickey, junior, Hitchcock
G- Caitlyn Garza, senior, Santa Fe
HONARABLE MENTION
F- Eliya Ellis, sophomore, Clear Creek
F- Brenlee Butler, senior, Santa Fe
F- Josephine Adegite, junior, Clear Falls
F- Alexis Clayborne, sophomore, Clear Falls
F- Brooke Cromie, sophomore, O’Connell
G- Ashlyn Ryall, sophomore, Friendswood
G- Vianey Galvan, senior, Clear Springs
G- Krishana Boyd, junior, La Marque
G- Kelsey Lattimore, senior, Texas City
G- Re’Nae Horton, freshman, O’Connell
G- Leslie Rodriguez, sophomore, O’Connell
—James LaCombe
