2022 All-Galveston County baseball teams
FIRST TEAM
P- Jacob Rogers, sr., Friendswood
P- James Trimble, sr., Ball High
P- Collin McKinney, sr., Clear Creek
P- Alec Beversdorf, jr., Clear Falls
C- Dylan Maxcey, sr., Friendswood
IF/P- Jordan Medellin, sr., Bay Area Christian
IF- Boots Landry, jr., Friendswood
IF- LJ Kainer, sr., Texas City
IF- Travis Bragg, sr., Clear Falls
OF- Kyeler Thompson, jr., Santa Fe
OF- Connor Habhab, sr., Clear Springs
OF- Jonah Williams, fr., Ball High
SECOND TEAM
P- Jacob Cyr, sr., Santa Fe
P- Easton Tumis, jr., Friendswood
P- Griffin Kasemeyer, sr., Friendswood
P- Brandon Vassallo, sr., Santa Fe
C- Evan Aslaksen, sr., Clear Falls
IF/P- Noah Ferraro, sr., Clear Creek
IF- Reed South, sr., Friendswood
IF- Chase Bourgeois, sr., Clear Falls
IF- Tristan Zarella, sr., Clear Falls
OF- Luke Martin, sr., Dickinson
OF- Max Williams, jr., Clear Falls
OF- Tatum Black, sr., Friendswood
DH- Dane Perry, fr., Friendswood
HONORABLE MENTION
P- William Hughes, sr., Clear Falls
P- Tyler Austin, soph., Clear Creek
P- A.J. Ryan, jr., Clear Springs
P- Kameren Hardebeck, sr., Texas City
C- Joe Rodriguez, sr., Clear Creek
C- Rhett Ostermeyer, sr., Santa Fe
IF/P- Steven De Los Santos, soph., Santa Fe
IF/P- Adam Atwell, sr., Bay Area Christian
IF- Ayden Pearcy, soph., Friendswood
IF- Wyatt Easter, sr., Clear Creek
IF- Jackson Babcock, soph., Clear Creek
IF- Lane Escamilla, sr., Bay Area Christian
IF- Reese Brewer, soph., Bay Area Christian
IF- Colin Goolsby, jr., Friendswood
IF- Brice Smith, jr., Santa Fe
IF- Ashton Lozano, sr., Santa Fe
OF- Kyle Lockhart, fr., Friendswood
OF- Ty Brantley, sr., Friendswood
OF- Jose Vargas, sr., Clear Springs
OF- Haze Davidson, sr., Santa Fe
OF- Walker Hurst, fr., Clear Creek
OF- Dylan Russo, soph., Clear Creek
OF- Grayson Thallman, sr., Bay Area Christian
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brent Kunefke, Clear Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.