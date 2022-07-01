2022 All-Galveston County baseball teams

FIRST TEAM

P- Jacob Rogers, sr., Friendswood

P- James Trimble, sr., Ball High

P- Collin McKinney, sr., Clear Creek

P- Alec Beversdorf, jr., Clear Falls

C- Dylan Maxcey, sr., Friendswood

IF/P- Jordan Medellin, sr., Bay Area Christian

IF- Boots Landry, jr., Friendswood

IF- LJ Kainer, sr., Texas City

IF- Travis Bragg, sr., Clear Falls

OF- Kyeler Thompson, jr., Santa Fe

OF- Connor Habhab, sr., Clear Springs

OF- Jonah Williams, fr., Ball High

SECOND TEAM

P- Jacob Cyr, sr., Santa Fe

P- Easton Tumis, jr., Friendswood

P- Griffin Kasemeyer, sr., Friendswood

P- Brandon Vassallo, sr., Santa Fe

C- Evan Aslaksen, sr., Clear Falls

IF/P- Noah Ferraro, sr., Clear Creek

IF- Reed South, sr., Friendswood

IF- Chase Bourgeois, sr., Clear Falls

IF- Tristan Zarella, sr., Clear Falls

OF- Luke Martin, sr., Dickinson

OF- Max Williams, jr., Clear Falls

OF- Tatum Black, sr., Friendswood

DH- Dane Perry, fr., Friendswood

HONORABLE MENTION

P- William Hughes, sr., Clear Falls

P- Tyler Austin, soph., Clear Creek

P- A.J. Ryan, jr., Clear Springs

P- Kameren Hardebeck, sr., Texas City

C- Joe Rodriguez, sr., Clear Creek

C- Rhett Ostermeyer, sr., Santa Fe

IF/P- Steven De Los Santos, soph., Santa Fe

IF/P- Adam Atwell, sr., Bay Area Christian

IF- Ayden Pearcy, soph., Friendswood

IF- Wyatt Easter, sr., Clear Creek

IF- Jackson Babcock, soph., Clear Creek

IF- Lane Escamilla, sr., Bay Area Christian

IF- Reese Brewer, soph., Bay Area Christian

IF- Colin Goolsby, jr., Friendswood

IF- Brice Smith, jr., Santa Fe

IF- Ashton Lozano, sr., Santa Fe

OF- Kyle Lockhart, fr., Friendswood

OF- Ty Brantley, sr., Friendswood

OF- Jose Vargas, sr., Clear Springs

OF- Haze Davidson, sr., Santa Fe

OF- Walker Hurst, fr., Clear Creek

OF- Dylan Russo, soph., Clear Creek

OF- Grayson Thallman, sr., Bay Area Christian

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brent Kunefke, Clear Creek

