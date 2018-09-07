Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Brook 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats’ start to district play Friday was a success as they topped Clear Brook by the scores of 25-21, 25-14, 21-25 and 25-21.
Leading the Wildcats to victory were Allie Garland (21 kills, six blocks), Madison Cole (12 kills), Miranda Phelps (22 digs, four aces), Spencer Plato (40 assists, nine digs) and Briana Zamora (nine digs, three aces).
Clear Creek (1-0 in district) returns to action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dickinson (1-0).
Dickinson 3, Clear Lake 1
HOUSTON
On the road for their district opener Friday, the Dickinson Lady Gators put one in the win column with a 22-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21 win over Clear Lake.
Sharanda Anderson and Amaya Young led the way with 20 kills apiece for the Lady Gators.
Dickinson (1-0 in district) will have a tough test up next when the team hosts Clear Creek (1-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors showed some fight, but the Santa Fe Lady Indians ultimately were able to pull away in each set of a 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 sweep Friday in the district opener.
Santa Fe was led by Teresa Garza (14 kills), Kylie Verm (eight kills, 13 digs, four aces), Kassidy Taves (18 assists), Elena Dondonay (15 assists), Freedom Stephenson (nine digs) and Jillian Gibbs (three blocks).
Ball High got solid showings from Logan Kelly (six kills), Tori Mallard (five kills), Jaelyn Williams (17 assists) and Sara Gabriel (13 digs).
Up next, the Lady Indians (1-0 in district) have a key 22-5A showdown 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood (1-0), while the Lady Tors (0-1) try to rebound 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Galena Park (0-1).
Friendswood 3, Texas City 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs got their district campaign off to a winning start Friday with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Texas City Lady Stings.
Makensy Manbeck was Friendswood’s kills leader with 13, while Tori Weather led in assists with 36, Kate Buence led in digs with 15, and Lauren Hubbard led in aces with three.
Texas City’s leaders were Ny’Keyia Letroise (seven kills), Jennifer Herrera (12 assists), Macee Medina (14 digs), Haley James (four aces) and Ashlynn Lewis (two blocks).
The Lady Mustangs (1-0 in district) next tangle with Santa Fe (1-0) in a match with early district title implications, while the Lady Stings (0-1) host Baytown Lee (N/A). Both matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Falls 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-17)
