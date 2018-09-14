THE WOODLANDS
After a back-and-forth opening quarter The Woodlands John Cooper pulled away from Bay Area Christian in the second quarter Friday night en route to a 55-26 win that dropped the Broncos to 0-3 on the season.
Bay Area Christian trailed just 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, but John Cooper ballooned that lead to 40-13 by halftime. John Cooper put the game on ice in the third quarter, ending the period ahead, 55-20.
DeCapprio Selexman was all over the field for the Broncos — rushing for 20 yards and a touchdown, hauling in 31 receiving yards, and returning a kickoff 76 yards for a TD. Matthew Merritt was the team’s leading rusher with 39 yards on the ground.
Jackson Collins and Jacob Duran each threw a TD pass from Bay Area Christian, with Payton Deegan and Brennan Winter on the receiving end of those scores.
Leading the Broncos’ defense was Christian McDonough with seven tackles.
Bay Area Christian returns home for its next game, which will be 7 p.m. Friday against O’Connell.
