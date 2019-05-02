MANVEL
Due to inclement weather, Santa Fe's area round game against Alvin Shadow Creek will be postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Manvel High School with the Lady Indians leading 2-0 with no outs in the bottom of the second.
Santa Fe plated its first run in the bottom of the first after Ciara Trahan led off with a single, stole second base and was driven home on an RBI double from Julianna Garcia. After Garcia advanced to third on a passed ball and was held up on a groundout, Rylie Bouvier sent her home with an RBI single.
Lady Indians escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam when pitcher Maddy Blake was inserted into the game and got a big strikeout and a pop out to the catcher.
