Scores for Galveston County high school soccer

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Creek 1, Dickinson 1

Clear Falls 2, Clear Brook 0

Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Baytown Sterling 2, Ball High 0

Santa Fe at Texas City, N/A

Bye: Friendswood

BOYS DISTRICT 22-4A

Splendora 15, La Marque 0

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Lake 1, Clear Springs 0

Dickinson at Clear Creek, N/A

Clear Brook at Clear Falls, N/A

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Santa Fe 4, Texas City 0

Baytown Sterling 4, Ball High 0

Bye: Friendswood

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

