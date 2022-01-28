web only Soccer roundup for Jan. 28, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores for Galveston County high school soccerBOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORESClear Creek 1, Dickinson 1Clear Falls 2, Clear Brook 0Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESBaytown Sterling 2, Ball High 0Santa Fe at Texas City, N/ABye: FriendswoodBOYS DISTRICT 22-4ASplendora 15, La Marque 0GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6AClear Lake 1, Clear Springs 0Dickinson at Clear Creek, N/AClear Brook at Clear Falls, N/AGIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESSanta Fe 4, Texas City 0Baytown Sterling 4, Ball High 0Bye: Friendswood James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brook District Hydrography Sport Friendswood Santa Fe Texas City Soccer Bye James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFertitta's bigger Boardwalk arrives in GalvestonBayou Vista mourns death of restaurant owner killed in shootingPolice investigating two separate shootings in Texas CityUpdate: Missing League City teen found and is safe, police sayGetting his kicks: Dickinson High School senior turning heads with footwear artYour mask might no longer be good enough for Galveston County's biggest hospitalGalveston man used coffin to smuggle people over border, feds sayMan charged in Galveston shooting; retaliation named as possible motiveVictim of Texas City gas station shooting identifiedWorker injured in fall from Kemah roller coaster CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25 CommentedJan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (110) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (85) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (58) Guest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (54) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49) Massive and mild: Omicron's surge looks different than earlier COVID waves in Galveston County (47) Can a few conservatives find just a little courage? (41)
