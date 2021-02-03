GALVESTON COUNTY
It was at least, “normal-ish,” as Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop the first Wednesday in February from continuing to be national signing day, as high school athletes from across Galveston County made their college commitments official.
“I didn’t know if I’d be able to sign today with the whole pandemic going on, so I’m just thankful,” said Ausaru Allah, a Dickinson running back who signed with Concordia University-Nebraska.
Allah was among four Dickinson football players who signed Wednesday, with Jathan Caldwell (Louisiana-Lafayette), Keith Cooper (Tulane) and Gage Hardilek (Texas Lutheran) also inking their national letters of intent. Offensive lineman Canon Boone signed with Mississippi State during the early signing day period.
“I was just excited to sign; it was a relief,” Hardilek said.
Of course, social distancing measures were in place and masks were required at the Dickinson signing ceremony, and schools elsewhere even had to alter their usual signing day set-up.
Clear Creek had just one signing, running back Rayfield Conley to Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, but to better accommodate social distancing, his ceremony was held on the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium rather than inside the school.
Ball High’s signing day ceremony was held in the school’s spaious auditorium, and well-wishers were only allowed in groups of five, at most, to take pictures with the signees. Signing football scholarships for the Tors were multi-purpose athlete Kristian Dalton (Tarleton State), defensive lineman Terry Webb (Kilgore College), receiver Nehemiah Noel (Kilgore College) and defensive back Anthony Black (Tyler College).
ELSEWHERE IN THE COUNTY
Friendswood had an impressive 20 student-athletes sign college scholarships.
For football, Isaiah Daniels signed with Birmingham Prep Foundation, Cole Kelly signed with Lamar, Elliot Spiller signed with Trinity Valley Community College, and Luke Grden signed with Kilgore College.
Brynna Halata signed a track and field scholarship with Friends University, and Eli Karg signed to run cross country at Trinity University.
Lezli Sisung signed to swim for the University of Kansas, Victoria Davis signed to play soccer for LSU-Shreveport, and Hannah Johnson signed to play golf for Stephen F. Austin.
Ashyln Svoboda signed to play volleyball for McNeese State, Adri McElwain signed to play tennis for Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Ashyln Ryall signed to play basketball for Friends University.
Softball players Lauren Adams (LSU-Eunice), Caylynn Esparza (Ole Miss), Tricia Yarotsky (Sam Houston) and Michyla Saenz (Blinn College) all inked their NLIs — as did baseball players Misael Cantu (Doane University), Kevin Newkirk (Blinn College) and Izaac Pacheco (Texas A&M).
Hitchcock saw three football players all sign with Southern University at Shreveport — Mikal Bryan, Marquez Lowe and Korion McNeal.
At Bay Area Christian, Jake Martinez signed a baseball scholarship with Texas Lutheran.
