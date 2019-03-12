Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 9, Clear Brook 5
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats pulled away in the third and fourth innings to secure a win over Clear Brook on Tuesday afternoon in their district opener at Mallory Field.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the third, Clear Creek, a single and stolen base by Mason Moran and a single and stolen base from Daniel Burroway put runners at second and third with one out, and then a run-scoring groundout and a run-scoring error gave the Wildcats a 5-3 lead. Another error kept the inning alive, and then Andrew Cardi laced an RBI single.
The Wildcats pushed their lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Pete Miller and an RBI double from Isaac Lopez. Clear Creek scored its last run in style with a leadoff home run smashed by Lane Brewster.
Clear Creek trailed 3-0 after the top of the first, but answered right back to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a two-out three-run home run crushed by Lopez. Brewster hit a leadoff single, which was followed by a walk drawn by Moran to set up Lopez’s bomb.
Lopez (2-for-4, five RBIs, one run) and Brewster (2-for-3, three runs, one RBI) led the Wildcats.
The two teams are scheduled to square off again 1 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook.
Clear Springs 14, Clear Falls 0 (6 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Behind Mason Schulz’s outstanding performance, the Clear Springs Chargers scored an emphatic win over the Clear Falls Knights in their district opener on the road Tuesday afternoon.
In the top of the second inning, Cameron Cooper was hit by a pitch, Schulz singled and Jacob Carpentier singled to load the bases with no outs. Jake Richnow’s RBI sacrifice gave the Chargers a 1-0 lead, but the Knights were able to escape the frame without sustaining further damage.
The top of the third would be a different story, though, as Clear Springs plated five runs in the inning to blow the game wide open.
Schulz’s RBI single got the scoring bonanza started, and then Cooper (who doubled earlier in the inning) stole home to push the lead to 3-0. Carpentier clocked an RBI double, and Michael Cervantes capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run triple.
Clear Springs continued to pull away in the top of the fourth courtesy of a three-run home run blasted to center field by Schulz.
The Chargers then scored five runs — all with two outs in the inning — to put their final touches on things in the top of the sixth. RBI singles from Ryan Chamberlain and Cervantes sandwiched a run-scoring wild pitch to make the lead 12-0, and then Clear Springs got a two-run double from Parker Lee.
In addition to his big hits, Schulz picked up the complete-game shutout win on the mound, giving up three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings of work. At the plate, Schulz finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Also having nice days for Clear Springs were Cervantes (3-for-5, three RBIs, one run), Cooper (2-for-2, four runs, two steals), Carpentier (2-for-3, one RBI), Parker Lee (2-for-5, two RBIs) and Kai Woodard (1-for-2, three walks, two runs).
Corey Lanier, Nick Mueller and Zach Havlik accounted for Clear Falls’ only hits (all singles).
The teams are scheduled to play again 1 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs.
Clear Lake 12, Dickinson 5
HOUSTON
The Dickinson Gators were dealt a tough loss to kick off district play Tuesday afternoon at Clear Lake.
Dickinson actually held a 2-0 lead after the top of the third in this one, scoring on an error in the top of the first and scoring another run when Lino Nunez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
But, the Falcons scored four runs in the bottom of the third for a lead they would not relinquish. A run-scoring fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth cut the lead to 4-3, but Clear Lake scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and broke the game wide open with a six-run bottom of the fifth to pull away.
Dickinson tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh on an error and an RBI double from Nunez, but were in too big a hole out of which to dig.
Guy Garibay (2-for-2, double, two walks, two runs) had a nice outing in the loss.
The Gators will look to reverse their fortunes when they meet Clear Lake again 1 p.m. Friday at Dickinson.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 12, Texas City 2 (6 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood was able to take advantage of 10 Texas City walks as eight of those ended up scoring in a home district-opening victory Tuesday afternoon.
Texas City got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning thanks to an error, a sacrifice bunt by Dylan Kimsey and a two-out run-scoring single by Lane Simmons.
The first three batters in the bottom of the second inning played a big role in Friendswood scoring its first runs of the game when Kevin Newkirk singled, Devon Andrews walked and William Sweeney sacrificed both runners over.
Asa Ehrlich then delivered a two-run double to left.
Three walks, an error and Andrews’ two RBI-single contributed to the Mustangs scoring five more runs in the third inning.
A leadoff walk to Garrett Leitko and a Jacob Warwick sacrifice bunt set up Spencer Beck to smack an RBI single to left, making the score 8-1 in the fourth.
The Stings were able to capitalize on an Adam Dimas one-out double and a passed ball allowing Tyler Stanley to deliver a run-scoring groundout in the top of the fifth.
Two walks (Warwick and Beck) sandwiched between Isaac Pacheco getting plunked had the Mustangs in business to start the bottom of the sixth.
After a pair of run-scoring groundouts by Newkirk and Sweeney, pinch hitter Dylan Maxey smoked a run-rule walk-off two-run double.
Notable stats for Friendswood: Beck (two hits, two runs), Newkirk (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Pacheco (two runs), Leitko (two runs), Andrews (three runs, two RBIs, three walks), Sweeney (three RBIs), Maxey (two RBI's), and Ehrlich (two RBIs)
Bradley Wilcott pitched all six innings, striking out five, allowing seven hits, one earned run and one walk.
Austin Montalbano and Jackson Wray each had two hits for Texas City.
Friendswood (1-0) has a marquee matchup on the road against Santa Fe (1-0) on Thursday, and Texas City (0-1) hosts Baytown Lee on Friday. Both games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.