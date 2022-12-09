web only Girls basketball roundup for Dec. 9, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballNON-DISTRICTClear Springs 56, Alvin 36LEAGUE CITYThe Clear Springs Chargers closed out pre-district play on a high note with a substantial win at home Friday night over Alvin.Following an even 12-12 first quarter, the Chargers built a 30-19 halftime lead, and kept their feet on the proverbial gas pedal the rest of the way.Amirah Gray poured in 25 points to lead Clear Springs. Alyssa Freeman added 11 points, and Caela Trivitt and Bria Bierschwale each tallied eight points.The Chargers open District 24-6A play 7 p.m. Tuesday at home in a big-time matchup against Dickinson.Dickinson 48, Pearland Dawson 47DICKINSONIn their final pre-district contest, the Dickinson Lady Gators came through with a home victory Friday in a nail-biter over Dawson.Jewell Brandley and Ciara Williams both finished with 12 points to lead Dickinson’s effort.The Lady Gators will have a solid test in their District 24-6A opener 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs.Other scores:Texas City 36, Baytown Lee 13Clear Creek 39, Alief Taylor 29Friendswood 46, Houston St. Agnes 43Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe Sports Editor   