WACO
A complete-game pitching gem and a clutch two-out hit by Jake Martinez helped the Bay Area Christian Broncos defeat Lubbock Trinity Christian 3-1 Friday in the TAPPS Division III State Baseball Championship at Waco ISD Stadium.
It's the first-ever state championship for the Bay Area Christian baseball program.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Bronco rally started with a two-out single by Jordan Medellin that advanced Trent Rullman (reached on a fielding error with one out) to second.
Then back-to-back run-scoring hits by Lane Escamilla (RBI double) and Martinez (2-RBI single) had Bay Area Christian on top 3-1.
The Broncos were able to shake off a shaky top of the first that was started with a leadoff walk to Riley Kettner and a two-out fielding error in the outfield allowing Kettner to score from first.
After the first inning, Martinez allowed only two Lion baserunners, both of the two-out variety, with a double to Johnny Salazar in the fourth and a walk to Kettner in the fifth.
Martinez was then able to strike out the next batters to end the innings.
The final out came courtesy of a groundout to shortstop Medellin who threw it over to first baseman Escamilla that started the championship celebrations for the Broncos.
Martinez final winning pitching line was seven innings, one hit, zero earned runs, two walks and nine strikeouts.
Kettner suffered the tough-luck loss going all six innings with seven hits, zero earned runs, one walk and six strikeouts for Trinity Christian.
Escamilla led Bay Area Christian with two hits. Adam Atwell added a double in the sixth. Ethan Mann and Grayson Thallman also had hits for the Broncos.
The Broncos finished with a 28-4-2 record on the season.
