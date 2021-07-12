Roughly a year ago now, local high school student-athletes and coaches were engaging in their summertime strength and condition programs under heavy COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions — all the while not knowing what type, if any, season they would have.
The fog of uncertainty created by the pandemic unfortunately also resulted in the cancellation of the Daily News' annual Galveston County Football Preview Magazine in 2020.
Now that sports on all levels are returning to some normality, it is my great pleasure to announce the preview magazine will be returning in the Aug. 21-22 weekend edition of The Daily News.
When thinking of the top local high school football storylines to keep an eye on, four questions immediately come to mind.
• Can Ball High's new coaching regime make strides in year No. 2?
• Can 2020's breakout team Clear Falls take another step forward?
• Under a new head coach, can Clear Springs go from county power to playoff power.
• Can Dickinson reclaim its title as the team to beat in the county?
But, there's only one cover to the football preview magazine, so to which of these teams does that distinction go?
With voting going well for our county girls athlete of the year and voting for the boys athlete of the year set to begin Monday evening, I'm in just a polling kind of mood. So, I thought we should let the readers and fans decide who appears on the cover of the football preview magazine.
In this column is a poll where readers and fans can vote for either the Ball High Tors, Clear Falls Knights, Clear Springs Chargers or Dickinson Gators to be represented on the 2021 Galveston County Football Preview magazine's cover.
Voting will close July 19, and whichever team gets the most votes will get the glory. So, football fans, get out and vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.