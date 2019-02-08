Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Friendswood 8, Ball High 0
Goose Creek Memorial 4, Santa Fe 1
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 4, Alvin 0
LEAGUE CITY
Led by a hat trick from Sarah Evans, the Clear Springs Chargers remained unbeaten in district play with a triumph over Alvin at home Friday night.
In addition to Evans’ three goals, Katie Marker found the back of the net for the Chargers.
Defensive starters Avery Pyle, Bella Iovieno, Mallory Perez and Sydney Robinson, and goalkeeper Alyssa Bullock earned the clean sheet.
Clear Springs (4-0 in district) will next face Clear Lake on the road 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 4, Ball High 1
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Mustangs logged a pair of goals in each half, while conceding just one second-half goal in their win over the Ball High Tors on Friday night.
Josh Murphy had two goals for the Mustangs, while Louis Catchpole and Royal Nieto accounted for the other two goals. C.J. Barta and Brandon Pisell shared time at goalkeeper for Friendswood.
Player statistics for Ball High were not immediately available.
Friendswood (4-0 in district) returns home 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a match against Crosby (0-3-1), while Ball High (1-2-1) will look to bounce back at Baytown Lee (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 1, Crosby 0
CROSBY
The Texas City Stings extended their district match winning streak to three with a close win at Crosby on Friday night.
Alex Paz scored the lone goal for the Stings, while David Zelaya made 10 saves en route to earning the clean sheet in goal.
Texas City (3-1 in district) will return home 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to face a Santa Fe Indians team (1-3) coming off the momentum of their first district win of the season.
Other scores:
Santa Fe 2, Goose Creek Memorial 1
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Falls 2, Clear Lake 0
Clear Springs 5, Alvin 2
Dickinson 1, Clear Brook 0
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
