The Dickinson Gators got off to a lightning-quick start to build a big lead and never looked back in a 72-43 road win over the Ball High Tors on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s early in the season, and there is a lot of stuff that we have to continue to get better at and learn from,” Dickinson head coach Jason Wilson said. “Our main thing is we know that we can make shots, but we want to make sure we’re executing on both ends of the floor.”
Led by 10 points from Seth Jones and six from Chase Johnson, the Gators used two 7-0 runs and a 9-0 run to build a commanding 23-5 lead by the 2:42 mark of the first quarter.
A Jones tip-in gave Dickinson a 30-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and began a 10-1 run that stretched into the second quarter, ballooning the lead to 38-15. At the end of the period, Harrison Carse saved a ball from going out of bounds and dished to Keilan Green for a layup that gave the Gators a 51-24 lead at halftime.
The second half saw the defensive intensity ratchet up and the offensive pace slow. Dickinson won the third quarter 10-4, with a Carse 3-pointer giving the Gators a 61-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
Led by six points from Donarius Collier, the Tors did manage to win the final period, 15-11.
“We want to get mentally tough, get some game experience, and playing a team like Dickinson, we want to makes sure we’re playing some of the toughest competition that can prepare us for district,” Ball High head coach Jerald Temple said.
Jones poured in 27 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Dickinson. Johnson added 14 points, and Qasim Boyd chipped in 11 points and five rebounds. Joshua Wooley had a game-high 14 rebounds.
Collier and Vernon Webb led Ball High with 11 points apiece.
The Tors got to the free throw line much more often than the Gators (15-for-26 for Ball High, 1-for-2 for Dickinson), but also had more turnovers (19-12) and were out-rebounded (43-26). Eleven of Ball High’s turnovers came in the big first quarter for Dickinson.
With both teams expected to eventually add some depth, strength and experience with multi-sport athletes from the football teams joining their rosters, both head coaches are highly optimistic about their teams’ prospects this season.
“I just think everybody has forgotten about Dickinson, but I’ll say, ‘watch out,’ if we can reach our full potential,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be a senior-heavy team, and if we stay focused, we’ve got some great things ahead for the Galveston County community.”
“The sky’s going to be the limit for us,” Temple said. “We’re just looking to jell as a team.”
Dickinson won’t be back in action until 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at home against Texas City. Ball High returns to the floor 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek.
