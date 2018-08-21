On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall, the high school football teams from two of the heaviest-hit cities meet in a scrimmage for a good cause.
The Dickinson Gators and Friendswood Mustangs will get their final tune-ups before the regular season begins with their scrimmage 7 p.m. Thursday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
Admission to the game will be on a donation basis, with all proceeds from the event to be donated to the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation’s Benevolence Fund, which was established by the Texas High School Coaches Association’s board of directors to assist athletes and coaches with special needs or hardships.
This game day has been dubbed “Our Day to Shine” by the THSCA. More than 900 schools have now participated in “Our Day to Shine” with more than $422,000 raised for the Benevolence Fund.
OTHER SCRIMMAGES THIS WEEK
• Clear Creek vs. Santa Fe, 7 p.m. Thursday
• Clear Falls vs. La Porte, 6 p.m. Friday
• Clear Springs at Alief Elsik, 7 p.m. Friday
• Ball High vs. Houston Chavez, 6 p.m. Friday
• Texas City at Brazoswood, 7 p.m. Friday
• La Marque vs. Sharpstown, 6 p.m. Friday
• Hitchcock at Bellville, 5 p.m. Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.