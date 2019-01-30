Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 41, Crosby 38
CROSBY
The Ball High Tors saw a solid lead evaporate in the fourth quarter, but put up a defensive stand and drained clutch free throws to leave Crosby with the win Tuesday.
Leading 35-26 heading into the final period, the Cougars went on a 12-2 run — capped by consecutive 3-pointers — to take a 38-37 lead. But, the defense forced three Crosby turnovers down the stretch and made 4 of 5 free throw chances to clinch the victory.
Giovanni Janke made the two free throws for the final lead change of the game and led the Tors in scoring with 11 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds. Elijah Courtney added nine points, and Trevon Turner was close behind with eight points to go along with six rebounds. Darion Henry led Ball High in rebounds with eight and assists with four, to go along with five points.
The Tors (9-1 in district) will have another tough opponent and environment ahead of them when they travel to take on Friendswood (7-3).
Friendswood 56, Galena Park 50 (2 OT)
GALENA PARK
The Friendswood Mustangs survived a scare from Galena Park on Tuesday, needing two overtime periods to vanquish the Yellowjackets.
Hudson Bockart led the Mustangs with 19 points.
Friendswood (7-3 in district) will next look to pick up a signature win against one of 22-5A’s elite teams as the Mustangs will host Ball High (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in what should be an electric atmosphere. The Tors won the first matchup by just two points, 45-43.
Santa Fe 69, Baytown Lee 61
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians used a big first quarter Tuesday to fuel an upset win and put a damper on Baytown Lee’s playoff hopes.
Santa Fe led 14-5 after one and took a five-point lead into halftime.
After the Indians won the third quarter 18-16 to make the score 44-37, the highest scoring quarter happened in the fourth, a 25-24 Santa Fe advantage.
Three Indians scored in double figures: Ethan Findle (16 points), Aaron Dazey (14 points) and Toni Mendoza (14 points).
Santa Fe (1-9 in district) will be looking to ride the momentum of its first district win as the Indians travel to Goose Creek Memorial (3-7) for a 7p.m. Friday tip-off.
Texas City 71, Goose Creek Memorial 51
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings started strong and finished strong to log a comfortable win over visiting Goose Creek Memorial on Tuesday.
Texas City won the first quarter, 22-9, but GCM managed to get that lead down to 32-23 at halftime. Undeterred, the Stings took a 49-37 lead into the final quarter, which they won, 22-14, to put the game on ice.
T.J. Fountain led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points, followed closely by Jacolby Belle with 14 points. Leon Joubert chipped in 11 points, and Phillip McDaniel and Caden McKenzie had eight points apiece.
Belle led Texas City in rebounds with eight, assists with five and steals with five. Joubert pulled down six rebounds of his own.
The Stings (9-1 in district) look to remain in the driver’s seat for a district title 7 p.m. Friday at home against a tough Crosby (6-4) side.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 62, Alvin 57
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers had a strong defensive first half, and then held off a late scoring burst from Alvin to log a win Tuesday at home.
Clear Springs out-scored Alvin, 15-9, in each of the first two periods to take a solid 30-18 lead into the halftime break. The two teams matched each other point-for-point in a 16-all third quarter, and the Chargers were able to come away with the win despite a fourth-quarter surge by Alvin.
Garrett Rooker had the hot hand for Clear Springs with 21 points. Kyle Burt added 12 points, Terrence Woodson had 10 points, and Allen Singleton chipped in nine points for the Chargers.
Every win counts down the stretch for Clear Springs (4-5 in district) in terms of playoff hopes, and the Chargers will look for one that would give a major boost to their playoff chances when they head to Krueger Field House for a 7 p.m. game at Clear Lake (6-2) on Friday.
Dickinson 75, Clear Brook 56
FRIENDSWOOD
Multiple Dickinson Gators players put up impressive stats in an equally impressive road win Tuesday night over Clear Brook
The stat line of the night belonged to Jabari Miller, who tallied 19 points (5-for-9 3-point shooting) and 19 rebounds for the double-double. Tramon Mark led the Gators in scoring with 22 points, and added six assists and five rebounds. Xzaviour Bordelon had 13 points, Jalen Wydermyer tacked on 10 points and eight rebounds, and Ronny Nguyen finished with eight points.
After some time to rest with an open date Friday, Dickinson (9-0 in district) will look to remain unblemished in 24-6A play 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Alvin (1-7).
Other score:
Clear Lake 70, Clear Falls 41
(Open) Clear Creek
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
La Marque 62, Sweeny 29
TAPPS
O’Connell 49, Brazosport Christian 39
FREEPORT
It was a bit of a sluggish effort from the O’Connell Buccaneers, but they got the job done on the road against Brazosport Christian.
Christian Quinn led O’Connell’s effort with 17 points, while Trey Cotton logged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cullen Doyle, Joseph Orrell and Chris Horton each chipped in five points for the Bucs.
O’Connell (5-2 in district) will look to pull off an upset when they make the trip to district leader Conroe Covenant at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 72, Baytown Lee 30
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians started strong and finished strong to cruise past Lee on the road Tuesday.
Santa Fe won the opening quarter, 20-7, and continued to dominate in the second half (36-12).
Caitlyn Garza was a force for the Lady Indians with 26 points. Brenlee Butler added 15 points, while Katy Lackey and Kylie Belcher had 10 points apiece.
Santa Fe (5-7) returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at home against an on-fire Goose Creek Memorial (10-2) team.
Goose Creek Memorial 91, Texas City 36
BAYTOWN
It was a night to forget for the Texas City Lady Stings, as Goose Creek Memorial scored early and often Tuesday night to record its eighth straight district win.
GCM raced out to a 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and ballooned that lead to 50-19 at the halftime break. The Lady Patriots continued to pour it on, building a 75-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
Tahjea Smith was Texas City’s bright spot with 17 points.
The Lady Stings (4-8 in district) will look to shake off the loss when they make the trip to Crosby (7-5) for a game 7 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Friendswood 82, Galena Park 15
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 51, Alvin 37
ALVIN
A defensively dominant first quarter was all it took for the Clear Springs Chargers, as they took care of a tough Alvin squad on the road Tuesday.
Clear Springs won the first quarter, 12-4, ticked that lead up to 24-14 at halftime and added to the advantage more, 36-22, heading into the fourth quarter.
Jermia Green was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor, recording team-highs in points with 19 and steals with eight, while also logging seven rebounds. Niyah Johnson added seven points, a highly impressive 19 rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Chargers (9-1 in district) will look to add another district title to their extensive trophy case when they host Clear Lake (8-2) in a 24-6A showdown 7 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Clear Brook 51, Dickinson 41
(Open) Clear Creek
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
Sweeny 43, La Marque 29
