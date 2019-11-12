Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
Ball High 44, Clear Lake 30
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors’ dynamic duo of Bebe Galloway and Ari Smith got the team’s season off to the right start with a win at home Tuesday over Clear Lake.
The Falcons played Ball High close through three quarters, with Ball High taking a 33-28 lead into the fourth, but Clear Lake was smothered in the final period as the Lady Tors pulled away.
Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks, while Galloway logged the first of what should be several double-doubles this season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, along with three steals.
The Lady Tors will be back in action Thursday through Saturday at the Peggy Whitley Classic tournament hosted by Clear Creek ISD.
Cy Springs 54, Clear Falls 39
HOUSTON
Clear Falls was unable to overcome Cy Springs’ strong opening and closing quarters on Tuesday night.
Both teams exchanged blows in the first half as the Lady Panthers raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead before Clear Falls won the second 17-6.
The Knights were able to trim their deficit to 35-34 at the end of the third quarter before Cy Springs’ 19-5 fourth quarter advantage.
Three Lady Panthers combined for 44 points, and Alexis Clayborne led the Knights with 11 points.
Clear Falls will begin pool play in the CCISD Peggy Whitley Classic on Thursday when the Knights play Dawson (1:30 p.m.) and Fort Bend Elkins (5:30 p.m.) in Pool G at Clear Springs High School.
Rosenberg Terry 59, Texas City 47
ROSENBERG
Despite a pair of strong performances from Tahjea Smith and Haley Moore, the Texas City Stings were unable to come away with a win against Terry on the road Tuesday.
Smith poured in 20 points, while Moore added 11 points for Texas City.
The Lady Stings will hope to log their first win of this young season 6 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood.
O’Connell 72, Angleton Christian 43 (boys)
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers got their season off to an ideal start as they out-paced Angleton Christian for a blowout win at home Tuesday.
Christian Quinn and Khristian Johnson were O’Connell’s top scorers with 16 points apiece. Khristopher Johnson was not far off the lead with 13 points. Chris Horton and Mike Pacheco each added eight points, while Raphfel Moss chipped in seven points.
The Bucs will look to keep the good times rolling 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pasadena First Baptist.
O’Connell 41, Humble Christian 19 (girls)
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers sent their fans home happy Tuesday, cruising to a win over Humble Christian in their season opener.
Brooke Cromie and Leslie Rodriguez were the leading scorers with 12 points each, while Ciara Quiroga was nipping at their heels with 10 points. Ansley McCulloch rounded out O’Connell’s scoring with seven points.
The Lady Bucs seek to build on their early-season success 6 p.m. Thursday at Pasadena First Baptist.
Other girls scores:
Alvin Shadow Creek 59, Clear Springs 45
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
