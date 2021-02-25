YOAKUM
La Marque’s biggest fear was realized Thursday night when a lethargic start put the Cougars in a hole they were unable to dig themselves out of.
State-ranked Boerne used a dominant second quarter to establish a 16-point halftime lead on their way to a 70-52 rout of La Marque at Yoakum High School, ending the Cougars’ season at 15-6.
Winners of 14 of their previous 15 games, the Coogs faltered early and trailed 18-9 after the first quarter. The sluggish play continued to rear its head in the second quarter as a combination of cold shooting and a methodical Greyhounds offense left La Marque trailing 35-19 at intermission.
To their credit, the Cougars fought back. A flurry of offense that was led by Kevin Boone allowed La Marque to cut the deficit to 45-32 midway through the third quarter before Boerne responded with a run of its own to extend its margin to 53-37 entering the fourth quarter.
The Greyhounds (24-3) put the game away early in the fourth and stretched the lead to as much as 63-41 with 3:42 left before La Marque produced a late spurt of offense to whittle down the deficit.
Coogs coach Kevin Wilcox will have a wealth of talent to work with going into the 2021-22 season, but his biggest challenge will be replacing Boone and Terrance Cooper, two of four La Marque players (Dexter Bennett and Javion Edwards) who played their final game for the school Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.