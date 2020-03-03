Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 10, Clear Brook 1 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
Early traffic on the bases mixed in with 10 hits aided Clear Creek to win the team’s district opener Tuesday at Clear Brook.
Back-to-back one out singles by Isabelle Lopez and Loran Salinas followed by two stolen bases and an RBI groundout by Cecilla Huff had the Wildcats up 1-0 in the first.
The second inning for Clear Creek started with two singles by Ava Edwards and Adri Aranzetta. After an error was made by the third baseman to load the bases, Danielle Dunavant worked a five-pitch run-scoring walk. Then later in the second, a wild pitch allowed Aranzetta to score, and Lopez followed with a run-scoring groundout.
Clear Creek manufactured the team’s fifth run in the third when Kelsey Bunch led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout by Edwards, and scored on a single by Aranzetta.
The first seven Wildcat batters played a role in scoring four runs in the fourth as Pam Richardson started with a single and Lopez was plunked. After a wild pitch advanced both runners, the next two batters collected RBIs Loran Salinas (sacrifice fly) and Huff (groundout). Consecutive hits by Edwards (triple driving in Bunch, who was hit by pitch) and Aranzetta made the score 9-0.
Clear Brook scored a run in the bottom of the fourth when Deana Zuniga led off with a single, moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by McKenzie Ermis, and scored on a Skylar Barnwell single.
Richardson worked her way around the bases to score the Wildcats’ final run in the fifth with a single, then advanced to second on an error and to third on a wild pitch, and finally came home on a groundout by Lopez.
Clear Creek leaders were Aranzetta (three hits, two RBIs), Richardson (two hits, two runs), Lopez (two runs, two RBIs), Bunch (two runs) and Edwards (two hits, two runs).
Isabella Rodriguez allowed three singles and one earned run in her complete-game performance in the circle for the Wildcats.
Clear Creek (1-0 in District 24-6A) will tangle with Dickinson (1-0) at home 3 p.m. Monday.
Clear Springs 8, Clear Falls 0 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers used a big six-run third inning to back Emma Strood’s gem in the circle to win at home against the Clear Falls Knights in their district opener Tuesday.
A dropped third strike wild pitch allowing Emma Strood to reach to start the bottom of the second inning proved costly for the Knights as the next batter Kelly Baker smoked a run-scoring double, driving in courtesy runner Bailey Boetjerr.
Clear Springs bats tattooed Clear Falls pitching in the third with four of the seven hits in the inning being doubles.
Anna Soles and Demi Elder started the inning with consecutive doubles, and Ashley Walker then connected on a sacrifice fly followed by a Jenna Bell run-scoring double. The Chargers then had three straight two-out hits highlighted by Claire Pollack’s two-RBI double.
Three singles by Soles, Walker and Bell loaded the bases for Clear Springs in the bottom of the fourth to set up Strood’s RBI fielder’s choice.
Strood was dominant in the circle for the Chargers with a complete game shutout, striking out nine and allowing only two base runners: a leadoff single in the second by Paige Pascale and a two-out single in the third by Kylie Denaro.
Bell and Soles (two runs) led the Chargers with two hits each. Boetjerr also scored two runs.
Clear Springs (1-0 in District 24-6A) will participate in the Sienna Tournament in Missouri City that will run Thursday through Saturday.
Dickinson 21, Clear Lake 2 (4 innings)
DICKINSON
Every player in the lineup had at least one hit, and seven of Dickinson’s nine batters had multi-hit games, as the Lady Gators bombarded Clear Lake in their district opener at home Tuesday.
Leading 11-2 heading into the home half of the third, Dickinson recorded eight of its 22 total base hits for a 10-run inning that left little doubt which team would emerge victorious.
Mia Terry shined at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and six runs batted in, while also scoring four runs and stealing two bases.
Not to be out-done in the Lady Gators’ hit parade were three-hit games from Mariana Vazquez (3-for-3, double, two RBIs, two runs, steal), Cassidy Lee (3-for-3, triple, one RBI, two runs, one walk), Landrei Stafford (3-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs, three runs) and Dariane Cram (3-for-4, double, three runs).
Rounding out the multi-hit games were Mia Burci (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, one run) and Jerzie Pelham (2-for-4, triple, one RBI, two runs). Knocking a single apiece in the game were Kayden Henry (three runs, one walk) and Heaven Marcus (one RBI, one run).
Dickinson will look to move to 2-0 in District 24-6A play in its next league game, which will be 3 p.m. Monday at Clear Creek (1-0 in District 24-6A).
Bye: Alvin
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 17, Ball High 2
SANTA FE
In their first district contest on their new turf field, the Santa Fe Lady Indians cruised by the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday night.
The first four Lady Indians reached base to start the bottom of the first inning as back-to-back singles by Ciara Trahan and Ryleigh Mata followed by walk Ashley Nickerson loaded the bases, setting up Reese Reyna to smack a two-RBI double to right. Maggie Childs’ run-scoring groundout made the score 3-0.
Ball High was able to trim its deficit to 3-2 in the top of the second. After loading the bases with a lead-off single by Alexandrea Vela, a walk to Kaya Zamora and a one-out single by Mackenzie Clark, Stacey Lain connected on a two-out two-run single.
Three singles by Juliana Garcia, Mata, Nickerson (RBI), a walk to Rylie Bouvier had the bases loaded for the Lady Indians, and then Sidne Peters cleared the bases with a three-run double aided Santa Fe to increase its lead to 8-2 after two.
A sacrifice fly by Nickerson and consecutive two-out run-scoring singles by Reese Reyna (stole two bases) and Bouvier had the Lady Indians up 11-2 in the third. This all was started with two singles to begin the inning by Garcia and Trahan.
The Lady Indians scored six runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a run-scoring triple by Garcia and Peters’ second bases-clearing double of the night for the walk-off.
Santa Fe had 15 hits, led by Trahan (three hits, four runs), Garcia (three hits, two runs), Peters (two hits, six RBIs), Nickerson (two hits, three RBIs, three runs), Mata (two hits, two runs), Reyna (two hits, three RBIs, two runs) and Bouvier (two runs).
Maddy Blake pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout for the Lady Indians.
Both teams will be back in district action 1 p.m. next Tuesday as Santa Fe (2-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Galena Park (0-2), and Ball High (0-2) travels to Texas City (1-1). The Lady Indians also will play in the Liberty Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Friendswood 9, Texas City 2
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs scored seven runs in the final three innings to break open a tight game and defeat Galveston County rival Texas City on the road Tuesday.
Tied 2-2 heading into the fifth inning, Chloe Riassetto lined a leadoff single to center field and Tricia Yarotsky’s bunt single put runners at first and second with no outs. After an error moved both runners up, a bloop single to left by Reagan Jones drove in what would be the game-winning run for the Lady Mustangs.
Friendswood added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out, two-run home run by Yarotsky that also drove in Lanie Schaeffer (leadoff single). Then in the top of the seventh, Janelle Wilson’s two-run single, Amani Adi’s RBI infield single provided three more runs, with Schaeffer (one-out single) scoring on a passed ball for the final run of the game.
The Lady Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the game courtesy of Yarotsky (leadoff double, moved to third on a sac bunt) scoring on an error in both the top of the first and top of the third.
The Lady Stings tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third on Madison Carr’s one-out RBI double scoring Davionna Driscoll (leadoff single) and Tavery Ortiz’s two-out RBI single scoring Carr.
But, those three hits would be Texas City’s only base knocks of the game, as Riasetto was inserted into the circle and threw a perfect final four innings with nine strikeouts.
Yarotsky finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs, and the aforementioned two double and one home run to lead Friendswood’s hitters. Also recording multi-hit games for the Lady Mustangs were Wilson (2-for-4, two RBIs), Schaeffer (2-for-4, two runs) and KK Esparza (2-for-4).
Driscoll battled through all seven innings in the circle for the Lady Stings. Three of nine total runs were unearned, and Driscoll finished with five strikeouts.
The District 22-5A scheduled resumes for both teams 1 p.m. next Tuesday. Friendswood (2-0 in district) will be at Goose Creek Memorial (1-1), and Texas City (1-1) hosts Ball High (0-2).
NON-DISTRICT
Hitchcock 5, Anahuac 4
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs’ bats came alive late to gut out a close win at home Tuesday against Anahuac.
Dasia Triplett tossed all seven innings for Hitchcock in the circle, finished with eight strikeouts, and managed to get the team out of the inning twice when the bases were loaded. Chloe Countee had seven put-outs delivered to first baseman Emily Ramos on defense.
The Lady Bulldogs will begin District 24-3A play March 13 with a 6 p.m. start at Danbury.
