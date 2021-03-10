2020-21 all-district high school football awards for Galveston County schools

DISTRICT 24-6A

***Signifies unanimous selection

SUPERLATIVES

Most valuable player:

Kaleb Hymes, sr., Clear Springs

Offensive player of the year:

Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs

Defensive player of the year:

Zaelyn Smith, sr., Clear Springs

Newcomer of the year:

Rocky Ketchum, soph., Clear Creek

FIRST TEAM

Offensive linemen:

Branson Winter, soph, Clear Springs

PJ Williams, jr., Dickinson

Micah Barnett, jr., Dickinson

Holden James, sr., Clear Creek

Michael Hosler, sr., Clear Falls

Jacob Wilson, soph., Clear Springs

***Canon Boone, sr., Dickinson

Wide receivers:

Noah Thomas, jr., Clear Springs

***Jarell Simpson, sr., Dickinson

Luke Vidal, jr., Clear Falls

***Kaleb Hymes, sr., Clear Springs

Running backs:

Ky Woods, jr., Clear Springs

***Quinn Bowen, sr., Clear Falls

Fullback:

Jathan Caldwell, sr., Dickinson

Tight end:

***Donovan Green, jr., Dickinson

Quarterbacks:

Marlon Allen, sr., Dickinson

***Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs

Defensive tackles:

AJ Mares, sr., Clear Creek

Evan Page, sr., Clear Falls

***Mallory Tate, sr., Dickinson

***Zaelyn Smith, sr., Clear Springs

Defensive ends:

Keith Cooper, sr., Dickinson

Jake Ferree, jr., Clear Springs

Christian Cardenas, sr., Clear Springs

Inside linebackers:

***Cameron Refills, sr., Clear Springs

Marc Gallardo, sr., Clear Springs

Tyree Woods, jr., Dickinson

Outside linebackers:

Troy Brown, sr., Clear Springs

***Kevin Biggers, sr., Clear Springs

Daqari Tuckson, sr., Clear Creek

Cornerbacks:

***Elliott Brow, sr., Clear Springs

Richard Woodley, sr., Clear Springs

Safeties:

Errionn Brow, sr., Clear Springs

***Michael McBride, jr., Clear Springs

Kyron Smith, sr., Dickinson

Punter:

Dylan Foster, sr., Clear Springs

Kicker:

Xander Fraga, fr., Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM

Offensive linemen:

Jacob May, sr., Clear Falls

Dylan Wenner, jr., Clear Springs

Danyn Tanner, sr., Clear Creek

Brenden Lane, sr., Clear Creek

Jackson Ehlers, soph., Clear Springs

Trevor Wardlow, sr., Dickinson

Wide receivers:

Jeremiah Cams, jr., Clear Creek

Colton Jarmosco, jr., Clear Creek

Running backs:

Jeremiah Crum, jr., Clear Creek

David Smith, soph., Clear Falls

Rocky Ketchum, soph., Clear Creek

Fullback:

Noah Falk, sr., Clear Springs

Tight end:

Bryce Ryden, sr., Clear Springs

Quarterbacks:

Pierson Morelli, sr., Clear Falls

Defensive tackles:

Miguel Duran, sr., Clear Springs

Defensive ends:

Jason Caldwell, jr., Dickinson

Inside linebackers:

Gage Hardilek, sr., Dickinson

Jacob Lovie, sr., Clear Falls

Kannon Garza, jr., Clear Falls

Outside linebackers:

Corey Kelly, soph., Clear Falls

Layden Roque, soph., Dickinson

Keewan Grismore, jr., Clear Falls

Cornerbacks:

Max Williams, soph., Clear Falls

Kolby Harris, jr., Dickinson

Safeties:

Lane Brewster, sr., Clear Creek

Tristan Zarella, jr., Clear Falls

Punter:

Riley Carleton, jr., Clear Falls

Return specialist:

Tristan Zarella, jr., Clear Falls

DISTRICT 9-5A-I

Editor’s note: Grade levels not provided in 9-5A-I all-district listings

SUPERLATIVES

Kristian Dalton, Ball High

FIRST TEAM

Offensive linemen:

Terry Webb, Ball High

Jackson Nemecek, Friendswood

Tight end:

Cole Kelley, Friendswood

Wide receivers:

Nehemiah Noel, Ball High

Matthew Kovacevich, Friendswood

Defensive tackles:

Jared Yawn, Friendswood

Defensive ends:

Elliot Spiller, Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback:

Luke Grden, Friendswood

Running backs:

Noah Palitz, Friendswood

Dylan Parish, Ball High

Wide receivers:

Nolan Smith, Friendswood

Aidan Stokes, Friendswood

Defensive ends:

Matthew Reyes, Friendswood

Terry Webb, Ball High

Outside linebackers:

Braylan Shelby, Friendswood

Byron Sweeny, Ball High

Inside linebackers:

Jackson Stephens, Friendswood

Cornerbacks:

Bryant Wade, Friendswood

Kicker:

Joseph Cianfrini, Ball High

DISTRICT 12-5A-II

SUPERLATIVES

Newcomer of the year:

Zyron Scott, fr., Texas City

FIRST TEAM

Offensive linemen:

Cody Wilson, sr., Santa Fe

Tight ends:

Jackson Wray, sr., Texas City

Running backs:

Semaj McCall, sr., Texas City

SECOND TEAM

Offensive linemen:

RJ Franklin, sr., Texas City

Eric Sneed II, sr., Texas City

Wide receivers:

Brandon Jolly, jr., Texas City

Trevor Trexler, sr., Santa Fe

Safeties:

Brandon Jolly, jr., Texas City

Bruce Erekson, sr., Santa Fe

Defensive linemen:

Jackson Wray, sr., Texas City

Linebackers:

Tyler Trexler, sr., Santa Fe

DISTRICT 12-4A-II

FIRST TEAM

Quarterbacks:

Armond Robinson, jr., La Marque

Wide receivers:

Jauron Reid, sr., La Marque

Running backs:

Dabrion Nelson, jr., La Marque

Offensive linemen:

Shone Moore, sr., La Marque

Alfredo Melendez, sr, La Marque

Linebackers:

Brandon Jones, jr., La Marque

Defensive backs:

Ke’Shaun Mason Robinson, sr., La Marque

Kickers:

Johnathon Hipolito, sr., La Marque

SECOND TEAM

Wide receivers:

Keenan Gatson, sr., La Marque

Running backs:

Brandon Jones, jr., La Marque

Offensive linemen:

Billy Russel, sr., La Marque

Defensive tackles:

Leonel Rubio, sr., La Marque

Xavier Vargas, jr., La Marque

Linebackers:

Larry Butler, jr., La Marque

DISTRICT 12-3A-I

FIRST TEAM

Quarterbacks:

Christian Dorsey, jr., Hitchcock

Running backs:

Jamarcus Davis, soph., Hitchcock

Offensive linemen:

Trevor Strother, jr., Hitchcock

Defensive linemen:

Matthew Fleming, jr., Hitchcock

Marquez Lowe, sr., Hitchcock

Linebackers:

Korion McNeal, sr., Hitchcock

Utility players:

Damien McDaniel, fr., Hitchcock

SECOND TEAM

Running backs:

Shemar Johnson, sr., Hitchcock

Wide receivers:

Dylan Ziegler, sr., Hitchcock

Offensive linemen:

Mikal Bryan, sr., Hitchcock

Defensive linemen:

Kaleb Walker, soph., Hitchcock

Linebackers:

Austin Gace, soph., Hitchcock

Stephen Morales, sr., Hitchcock

