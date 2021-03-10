2020-21 all-district high school football awards for Galveston County schools
DISTRICT 24-6A
***Signifies unanimous selection
SUPERLATIVES
Most valuable player:
Kaleb Hymes, sr., Clear Springs
Offensive player of the year:
Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs
Defensive player of the year:
Zaelyn Smith, sr., Clear Springs
Newcomer of the year:
Rocky Ketchum, soph., Clear Creek
FIRST TEAM
Offensive linemen:
Branson Winter, soph, Clear Springs
PJ Williams, jr., Dickinson
Micah Barnett, jr., Dickinson
Holden James, sr., Clear Creek
Michael Hosler, sr., Clear Falls
Jacob Wilson, soph., Clear Springs
***Canon Boone, sr., Dickinson
Wide receivers:
Noah Thomas, jr., Clear Springs
***Jarell Simpson, sr., Dickinson
Luke Vidal, jr., Clear Falls
***Kaleb Hymes, sr., Clear Springs
Running backs:
Ky Woods, jr., Clear Springs
***Quinn Bowen, sr., Clear Falls
Fullback:
Jathan Caldwell, sr., Dickinson
Tight end:
***Donovan Green, jr., Dickinson
Quarterbacks:
Marlon Allen, sr., Dickinson
***Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs
Defensive tackles:
AJ Mares, sr., Clear Creek
Evan Page, sr., Clear Falls
***Mallory Tate, sr., Dickinson
***Zaelyn Smith, sr., Clear Springs
Defensive ends:
Keith Cooper, sr., Dickinson
Jake Ferree, jr., Clear Springs
Christian Cardenas, sr., Clear Springs
Inside linebackers:
***Cameron Refills, sr., Clear Springs
Marc Gallardo, sr., Clear Springs
Tyree Woods, jr., Dickinson
Outside linebackers:
Troy Brown, sr., Clear Springs
***Kevin Biggers, sr., Clear Springs
Daqari Tuckson, sr., Clear Creek
Cornerbacks:
***Elliott Brow, sr., Clear Springs
Richard Woodley, sr., Clear Springs
Safeties:
Errionn Brow, sr., Clear Springs
***Michael McBride, jr., Clear Springs
Kyron Smith, sr., Dickinson
Punter:
Dylan Foster, sr., Clear Springs
Kicker:
Xander Fraga, fr., Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM
Offensive linemen:
Jacob May, sr., Clear Falls
Dylan Wenner, jr., Clear Springs
Danyn Tanner, sr., Clear Creek
Brenden Lane, sr., Clear Creek
Jackson Ehlers, soph., Clear Springs
Trevor Wardlow, sr., Dickinson
Wide receivers:
Jeremiah Cams, jr., Clear Creek
Colton Jarmosco, jr., Clear Creek
Running backs:
Jeremiah Crum, jr., Clear Creek
David Smith, soph., Clear Falls
Rocky Ketchum, soph., Clear Creek
Fullback:
Noah Falk, sr., Clear Springs
Tight end:
Bryce Ryden, sr., Clear Springs
Quarterbacks:
Pierson Morelli, sr., Clear Falls
Defensive tackles:
Miguel Duran, sr., Clear Springs
Defensive ends:
Jason Caldwell, jr., Dickinson
Inside linebackers:
Gage Hardilek, sr., Dickinson
Jacob Lovie, sr., Clear Falls
Kannon Garza, jr., Clear Falls
Outside linebackers:
Corey Kelly, soph., Clear Falls
Layden Roque, soph., Dickinson
Keewan Grismore, jr., Clear Falls
Cornerbacks:
Max Williams, soph., Clear Falls
Kolby Harris, jr., Dickinson
Safeties:
Lane Brewster, sr., Clear Creek
Tristan Zarella, jr., Clear Falls
Punter:
Riley Carleton, jr., Clear Falls
Return specialist:
Tristan Zarella, jr., Clear Falls
DISTRICT 9-5A-I
Editor’s note: Grade levels not provided in 9-5A-I all-district listings
SUPERLATIVES
Kristian Dalton, Ball High
FIRST TEAM
Offensive linemen:
Terry Webb, Ball High
Jackson Nemecek, Friendswood
Tight end:
Cole Kelley, Friendswood
Wide receivers:
Nehemiah Noel, Ball High
Matthew Kovacevich, Friendswood
Defensive tackles:
Jared Yawn, Friendswood
Defensive ends:
Elliot Spiller, Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback:
Luke Grden, Friendswood
Running backs:
Noah Palitz, Friendswood
Dylan Parish, Ball High
Wide receivers:
Nolan Smith, Friendswood
Aidan Stokes, Friendswood
Defensive ends:
Matthew Reyes, Friendswood
Terry Webb, Ball High
Outside linebackers:
Braylan Shelby, Friendswood
Byron Sweeny, Ball High
Inside linebackers:
Jackson Stephens, Friendswood
Cornerbacks:
Bryant Wade, Friendswood
Kicker:
Joseph Cianfrini, Ball High
DISTRICT 12-5A-II
SUPERLATIVES
Newcomer of the year:
Zyron Scott, fr., Texas City
FIRST TEAM
Offensive linemen:
Cody Wilson, sr., Santa Fe
Tight ends:
Jackson Wray, sr., Texas City
Running backs:
Semaj McCall, sr., Texas City
SECOND TEAM
Offensive linemen:
RJ Franklin, sr., Texas City
Eric Sneed II, sr., Texas City
Wide receivers:
Brandon Jolly, jr., Texas City
Trevor Trexler, sr., Santa Fe
Safeties:
Brandon Jolly, jr., Texas City
Bruce Erekson, sr., Santa Fe
Defensive linemen:
Jackson Wray, sr., Texas City
Linebackers:
Tyler Trexler, sr., Santa Fe
DISTRICT 12-4A-II
FIRST TEAM
Quarterbacks:
Armond Robinson, jr., La Marque
Wide receivers:
Jauron Reid, sr., La Marque
Running backs:
Dabrion Nelson, jr., La Marque
Offensive linemen:
Shone Moore, sr., La Marque
Alfredo Melendez, sr, La Marque
Linebackers:
Brandon Jones, jr., La Marque
Defensive backs:
Ke’Shaun Mason Robinson, sr., La Marque
Kickers:
Johnathon Hipolito, sr., La Marque
SECOND TEAM
Wide receivers:
Keenan Gatson, sr., La Marque
Running backs:
Brandon Jones, jr., La Marque
Offensive linemen:
Billy Russel, sr., La Marque
Defensive tackles:
Leonel Rubio, sr., La Marque
Xavier Vargas, jr., La Marque
Linebackers:
Larry Butler, jr., La Marque
DISTRICT 12-3A-I
FIRST TEAM
Quarterbacks:
Christian Dorsey, jr., Hitchcock
Running backs:
Jamarcus Davis, soph., Hitchcock
Offensive linemen:
Trevor Strother, jr., Hitchcock
Defensive linemen:
Matthew Fleming, jr., Hitchcock
Marquez Lowe, sr., Hitchcock
Linebackers:
Korion McNeal, sr., Hitchcock
Utility players:
Damien McDaniel, fr., Hitchcock
SECOND TEAM
Running backs:
Shemar Johnson, sr., Hitchcock
Wide receivers:
Dylan Ziegler, sr., Hitchcock
Offensive linemen:
Mikal Bryan, sr., Hitchcock
Defensive linemen:
Kaleb Walker, soph., Hitchcock
Linebackers:
Austin Gace, soph., Hitchcock
Stephen Morales, sr., Hitchcock
