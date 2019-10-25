Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
In a key district contest, the Clear Falls Knights recorded an impressive 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 sweep on the road Friday over the Clear Creek Wildcats.
Statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Clear Creek was led by Raeghan Thompson (11 kills, three blocks), Briana Zamora (eight digs) and Spencer Plato (32 assists).
The Knights (9-3 in district) end their regular season, and will have a playoff tuneup 5 p.m. Friday at Friendswood (13-0 in District 22-5A). The Wildcats (7-4) have an important matchup for playoff seeding 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs (8-3).
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-17)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Baytown Lee 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs made short work of Lee on homecoming night Friday with a 25-4, 25-8, 25-18 sweep.
Leaders for the Lady Mustangs were Alessandra Meoni (10 kills, two aces) and Tori Weatherley (24 assists).
Friendswood (13-0 in district) closes out its regular season looking for a 22-5A clean sweep, traveling to Baytown to face Goose Creek Memorial (7-6) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Fe 3, Crosby 0
CROSBY
The Santa Fe Lady Indians formally clinched the district’s runner-up playoff spot Friday with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 sweep at Crosby.
Top performers for Santa Fe included Kenzie Smith (13 kills), Kassidy Taves (10 kills, 26 assists, 15 digs), Elena Dondonay (22 assists) and Rachael Douglas (three blocks).
The Lady Indians (11-2 in district) have their regular season finale 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Galena Park (0-13).
Texas City 3, Galena Park 0
GALENA PARK
The Texas City Lady Stings picked up their 30th win of the regular season on the road Friday, sweeping Galena Park by the scores of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-5.
Leading the Lady Stings’ were Ashlynn Lewis (seven kills, three blocks), Macee Median (five kills, 17 digs) and Lexi Colon (13 assists).
Playoff-bound Texas City (9-4 in district) closes out its regular season 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Ball High (4-9).
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Ball High 1
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors put up a fight, but could not top Goose Creek Memorial, which collected a 25-13, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18 win Friday in Galveston.
Avery Feagin lead Ball High with six kills and eight assists, while Maggie Farmer chipped in five kills. Logan Kelly tallied 16 assists. Defensively, Sara Gabriel led with 27 digs, and Morgan Chaljub added 17 digs and three aces. Chrissy Leblanc had three blocks.
The Lady Tors (4-9 in district) will wrap up their season 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Texas City (9-4).
