Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 56, Alvin 38
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers started the game strong and cruised to a home win Tuesday against Alvin.
Clear Springs romped its way to a 22-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, and after the Lady Jackets cut the lead to 39-29 heading into the fourth quarter, the Chargers pulled away in the final 8 minutes to seal the win.
Leading the Chargers were Kylie Minter (19 points, three steals), Kenna Gibson (14 points, six rebounds, three steals), Niyah Johnson (eight points, 12 rebounds) and D’Nae Johnson (six points five rebounds, five steals).
Clear Springs (10-0 in District 24-6A) will look to clinch its 10th consecutive out-right district championship 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake (2-8).
Other scores:
Clear Falls 42, Clear Lake 32
Dickinson 61, Clear Brook 32
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 60, Crosby 51
CROSBY
The return of star post Bebe Galloway from injury came at an ideal time for the Ball High Lady Tors, as they picked up an important win Tuesday at Crosby as they make a push for a playoff spot.
The key stretch for the Lady Tors came in the second quarter, which they won 15-2 to take a 31-18 lead at the halftime intermission.
Top performances for Ball High were turned in by Ari Smith (18 points, six assists, six rebounds, three steals), Katie Carter (17 points, four assists, two steals) and Galloway (11 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks).
The Lady Tors (8-4 in District 22-5A) have a big-time matchup next on their schedule when they make the trip to Friendswood (12-0) for a 5:45 p.m. game Friday.
Goose Creek Memorial 52, Texas City 19
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings battled, but could not keep up with Goose Creek Memorial in their home game Tuesday.
Amauri Wyatt was Texas City’s leading scorer with 10 points, and turned in a strong defensive performance, as well.
The Lady Stings (6-6 in District 22-5A) will remain at home 7 p.m. Friday for a game with playoff implications against Crosby (6-6).
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
La Marque 78, Sweeny 68
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 90, Tidehaven 32
TIDEHAVEN
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs overwhelmed another district foe Tuesday, rolling over Tidehaven on the road.
After building a 47-21 halftime lead, Hitchcock was even more dominant in the second half, winning the third quarter 20-4 and the final period 23-7.
Demi Dickey poured in 28 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Other double-digit scorers were Chrishauna McDaniel (16 points), Chloe Countee (15 points), Tra’Kemmia Elam (14 points) and Sanaa Scott (12 points).
Hitchcock (10-0 in District 24-3A) returns home for its next game, which will be 6:15 p.m. Friday against East Bernard (N/A).
TAPPS
O’Connell 36, Houston Briarwood 24
HOUSTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers formally clinched a playoff berth by grinding out a road win Tuesday at Briarwood.
Brooke Cromie led O’Connell with 14 points, while Leslie Rodriguez added eight points and Bianca Lobodin tallied four points.
The Lady Bucs (6-3 in district) have a chance to force a No. 2 playoff seed tiebreaker in their regular season finale 6 p.m. Friday at home against Huntsville Alpha Omega.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
