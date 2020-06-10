TEXAS CITY
No one said running a summer workout program during a pandemic would be easy or without proverbial speed bumps.
Texas City athletic director and head football coach Leland Surovik has certainly taken notice of the challenges posed by the coronavirus-related restrictions but was happy to see the student-athletes in person once again after being apart for more than three months.
“All the preparation in it just drives you crazy; every day is a new day,” Surovik said. “But, it’s good for the kids. The kids need to do something, and it’s good to see them.”
The economic downturn caused by the pandemic has trickled down to the Stings football program, as well. Surovik said he has heard from the families of 15 varsity players who are working to help out because of job losses in the family.
“Three of them are cousins, and they’re in Dallas right now because their uncle had a job, and they went up there to just make money for the family,” Surovik said. “Their parents were furloughed and don’t have jobs, and so everybody in the family is working what they can to pull their weight. I have seven kids who work at different places around town, and their bosses have already contacted me and said by next week their schedules will be worked around so they can be here. That way, they can keep their job and keep working here.”
The restrictions have also, for example, drastically and rapidly changed subtle aspects of sports, Surovik said. Team camaraderie can no longer include high fives and pats on the back, and coaches are working overtime to properly organize workouts.
“You don’t realize how many interactions you have in the things you’re doing,” Surovik said.
While the social distancing measures slow down the various strength and conditioning and sport-specific drills, that’s not necessarily a negative factor right now, Surovik said.
“We knew we were going to slow it down a little bit, which is good because they haven’t done anything in three-and-a-half months,” Surovik said.
Proper hydration at the workouts is also an issue, as restrictions do not allow schools to provide student-athletes with water. Rather, they must bring their own water jugs, which they must keep with them at all times.
“We go from taking salt tablets to don’t drink water to now make sure you have water at every station rapidly so kids don’t overheat, and now they say we can’t supply water,” Surovik said.
Like all schools conducting summer strength and conditioning workouts, Texas City’s student-athletes must go through screening. The screening process includes an online questionnaire and temperature checks at two separate entrances to Stingaree Stadium before being allowed to participate each day, and student-athletes cannot be more than 10 minutes late to the start of the workouts. If participants carpool to the workouts together, they will work out together, as well.
“All my coaches are responsible for everywhere they’re at,” Surovik said. “They’re completely responsible.”
Surovik said offseason and defensive coordinator Blake Ryder was integral in configuring Texas City’s summer workouts, which featured spread apart exercise stations and were opened to incoming ninth through 12th graders. A second workout period next week, when middle school student-athletes return, will likely be added, Surovik said.
