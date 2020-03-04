Galveston County teams were well represented in the District 22-5A postseason honors, highlighted by Ball High senior Bebe Galloway being named offensive player of the year and Friendswood's Daron Scott being named coach of the year for guiding the Lady Mustangs to an unbeaten district championship.
Goose Creek Memorial senior Alexandria Haymon was the district's most valuable player.
Also representing local teams were:
BALL HIGH
Galloway (first team), Ariana Smith (first team), Jazmyn Gilbert (second team), Katie Carter (second team), Bria Holmes (honorable mention), Breanna Batiste (honorable mention)
FRIENDSWOOD
Nicole Nash (first team), Ashlyn Mason (first team), Ashlyn Ryall (first team), Bella McElwain (second team), Sami Page (second team), Parker Burris (honorable mention), Rakel Hutchinson (honorable mention), Noelle Chidester (honorable mention), Kamila Yunus (honorable mention)
TEXAS CITY
Tahjea Smith (first team), Jade Guice (second team), Amauri Wyatt (second team), Baylie Leyva (honorable mention), Kayelynn Garrett (honorable mention), Logan Ramey (honorable mention)
SANTA FE
Cameron Bloomfield (second team), Kamryn Cruz (honorable mention), Casey Blackwell (honorable mention), Kloee Vanier (honorable mention), Jordan Decker (honorable mention)
