BAYTOWN
In the annual affair pitting some of the best high school football players from the east and west side of the Houston area against each other, the East team took a gritty 13-11 win over the West at Stallworth Stadium on Saturday night.
Clear Creek linebacker Daqari Tuckson and Clear Falls linebacker Jacob Lovie were key cogs to an East defense that held the West defense to 229 total yards and just 11 total first downs. Ball High defensive lineman Terry Webb and Dickinson linebacker Kyron Smith were listed on the roster, but weren’t at the game.
Clear Falls offensive lineman Jacob May helped the East offense in the victory, while Ball High wide receiver Nehemiah Noel was listed on the roster, but wasn’t at the game.
Clear Brook defensive end Kam’rin Devault was named the game’s defensive most valuable player, and Baytown Lee quarterback Christian Olige (19 carries, 102 yards rushing; 9-for-19 82 yards passing) was the offensive MVP.
The East found pay dirt on the game’s opening possession with Olige sparking the drive on a 42-yard run to help set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Klein Collins’ Jonathan Lewis for a 6-0 lead after an unsuccessful extra-point try.
Later in the first quarter, Pearland kicker Caleb Mendez split the uprights on a 34-yard field goal to trim the East’s lead in half, 6-3.
The teams stayed mired in a defensive struggle until midway through the third quarter when Baytown Lee’s Ja’Kenan Davis (11 carries, 106 yards) broke free for a 90-yard TD run and a 13-3 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, the West scored its lone TD on a trick play with a halfback pass from Houston Heights’ Kendic Rhymes finding Katy Morton Ranch receiver JerMichael Johnson for a 13-yard score. A successful two-point conversion accounted for the final tally.
A late interception from Conroe Oak Ridge’s Micah Cooper helped seal the game for the East.
Some interesting aspects of the game included using two XFL innovations in the areas of kickoffs and extra-point tries, a non-working scoreboard and game clock, parachuters delivering the game ball, and an eclectic selection of stadium music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.