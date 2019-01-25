BAYTOWN
The point of basketball is to put the ball in the basket. Friday night, Texas City deserved a lot of credit for doing a solid job of accomplishing that task and making it look easy.
The Stingarees answered every challenge Baytown Lee could muster and left town with a 72-57 win to improve to 24-6 overall and 8-1 in District 22-5A. T.J. Fountain scored 16 points to lead a team that scored in waves and challenged the Lee defense with its spacing.
Neither offense started out well in the game. Late in the first quarter, Lee took a 9-7 lead on a conventional 3-point play by Montrel Motton. Texas City came back to lead 13-11 at the end of the quarter.
The momentum carried over with Stingarees taking a 23-16 advantage in the second. Fountain was able to assert himself in the paint. Adding to Lee’s issues was the 3-point shooting of Caden McKenzie, who drilled a couple from beyond the arc. Lee’s offense could not get on track as standout Keke Davis was held to four points in the quarter. The Ganders trailed 35-23 at the half.
Texas City was just as hot coming out of the break. Leon Joubert scored back-to-back layups for the Stingarees, who could not miss as their lead was extended to 17 points. The Stings finally cooled off and Lee took advantage. Davis hit a 3-pointer to get going and Adrian Boston scored a couple of baskets in transition. The Ganders were able to battle back from a 46-29 deficit to pull within 52-45 going into the fourth.
The problem was Davis was sent to the bench with foul trouble after getting called with a charge. Without one of its better playmakers, the Gander offense once again slowed down. Meanwhile, Dayton Booker put the Texas City offense on his shoulders and made a personal bid to close the game out.
Booker scored six consecutive points to give the Stingarees a 62-47 lead midway through the fourth quarter. It was more than enough cushion for Texas City as it dropped Lee to 4-5 in district and 12-14 overall.
Davis and Motton each had 16 for Lee and Boston had 12. Booker scored 13 and Jacolby Belle tacked on nine while Joubert had eight for Texas City.
