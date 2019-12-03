Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
La Marque 68, Fort Bend Marshall 47
LA MARQUE
Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 19 of his team-high 35 points in an explosive fourth quarter that saw the La Marque Cougars blow by Marshall at home Tuesday night.
The Coogs led just 41-39 heading into the final period, but then Ivy-Curry led La Marque to a 27-8 rout in the fourth quarter. Marshall won the first quarter, 15-11, before taking a 24-23 lead into the halftime intermission.
Also contributing for La Marque were Kevin Boone with nine points and Willie Johns with eight points.
The Cougars will continue their rugged non-district schedule when they compete in the Carlisle-Krueger Classic tournament hosted by Clear Creek Independent School District on Thursday through Saturday. First up for the No. 10 Class 4A state-ranked Cougars is a daunting task against No. 5 Class 6A state-ranked Humble Summer Creek at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Clear Creek High School’s Butler Gym.
O'Connell 58, Danbury 26
DANBURY
The O'Connell Buccaneers cracked the TAPPS Class 2A state rankings at No. 10 this week, and on Tuesday lived up to their billing with a road rout of Danbury.
Kristian Johnson and Christian Quinn each scored 12 points to lead a balanced effort for O'Connell. Chris Horton and Raphfel Moss each added eight points, and Cullen Doyle chipped in five points.
The Bucs will hop the ferry and head to High Island for that school's tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Friendswood 61, Pasadena 60 (2 OT)
PASADENA
The Mustangs won a two-overtime thriller on the road Tuesday night.
After Pasadena won the first quarter 20-12, both teams had an even second quarter putting the Eagles up 32-23 at the half.
Friendswood then stampeded the third by taking the quarter 16-4 to take a 3-point lead into the final quarter.
The Eagles then forced overtime by tying the score 50-50 at the end of regulation, and each team scored four points in the first overtime before the Mustangs squeaked by the second overtime, 7-6.
Hudson Bockart (20 points) and Austin Petrovics (13 points) led the Mustangs.
Friendswood will travel to Needville for the Leroy Miksch Classic that runs Friday and Saturday.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 79, Pasadena Memorial 75
Rosenberg Terry 66, Texas City 64
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
