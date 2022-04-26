It was typical Santa Fe baseball — lots of timely line drive hits and smart base running.
And the Indians took advantage of a Friendswood club which turned in an uncharacteristic game.
With back-to-back five-run innings, fueled by five Mustang errors, Santa Fe posted an 11-3 high school baseball victory on senior night.
“We just never gave up, just kept putting the ball in play,” said Indians head coach Ronnie Wulf after his squad erased a 3-1 deficit after three innings. “We hit the ball really well at times, and they made a few mistakes in the field, and it seemed like when they made that mistake, we got another hit.
“But that’s a very good baseball team over there. That’s not them. They don’t give you anything normally.”
With the win, Santa Fe, 11-4 in District 22-5A, closed to within one game of district leader Friendswood, which dropped to 12-3. The Indians close the regular season at Baytown Lee while the Mustangs welcome Texas City, both games set for Friday.
“Last year, we were running through some stuff and we really didn’t have any tough times and it caught up with us in the fifth round,” said Cory Benavides, the Friendswood head coach. “Hopefully the guys will respond to this, which I know they will. We beat ourselves.
“When you boot the ball around and throw it around, they’re going to make us pay.”
And Santa Fe did just that starting in the fourth as a misplayed long fly ball to center turned into a one-out double for Jackson Stroud. Then after a second out, the Indians had five straight hitters reach base, including an RBI single by Haze Davidson and a two-run single by Caleb Berrow.
In between the hits, Friendswood committed three fielding errors to keep the inning alive.
Santa Fe tacked on five more runs in the fifth to back the pitching of Brandon Vassallo, who finished with four scoreless innings down the stretch. Kyeler Thompson, who stroked three hits, laced a two-run single to cap the inning, which featured two more Mustang errors.
Ashton Lozano added two hits and two RBI, Thompson drove in two, while Stroud and Rhett Ostermayer added two hits apiece for the Indians. Dylan Maxcey and Reed South each had a double and single for Friendswood.
“We took advantage of what they gave us,” Wulf said. “It was a good game on our part. We played really well. I was expecting it to be another one-run game.”
