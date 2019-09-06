DANBURY
Bay Area Christian (1-1) came out firing out on all cylinders Friday night as the Broncos defeated the Danbury Panthers (0-2), 23-2.
The Broncos kicked a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead. Bay Area Christian’s Wesley Barnes (71 total rushing yards) scored a 45-yard touchdown and a 7-yard touchdown. The Panthers blocked an extra point and returned it for two points to be down 16-2 at halftime.
No one scored in the third quarter, but the Broncos’ running back Andrew Brown (56 total rushing yards) scored a 4-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Payton Deegan and Cole Holloman each had an interception in the game.
Bay Area Christian will face Cooper at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
Editor’s note: A final score for the O’Connell at Pasadena First Baptist game was not available before press deadline Friday night.
