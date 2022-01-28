Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 71, Clear Lake 64
LEAGUE CITY
On their home floor Friday, the Clear Falls Knights had a record-breaking kind of night in their win over Clear Lake.
Orlando Horton Jr. — who broke the program’s career scoring record — led the way with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Corey Kelly added 13 points and 16 rebounds, Javon Murray had 11 points, and Josh Moore finished with 10 points.
At 21-7 overall, Clear Falls also set a new single-season wins record for the boys basketball program.
Following a well earned bye, the Knights (6-2 in district) return to action 7 p.m. next Friday at Clear Creek (2-6).
Bye: Dickinson
BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Ball High at Baytown Sterling, N/A
Bye: Friendswood
BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE
Brazosport 87, La Marque 58
BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 105, Houston Harmony Academy 21
BOYS TAPPS
O’Connell at Houston Grace Christian, postponed
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 59, Clear Springs 34
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a nice bounce-back win on the road Friday night against the Clear Springs Chargers.
Leading the Wildcats were JJ Schmaltz (17 points), Olivia Shaw (11 points) and Kirsten Lockett-Bell (10 points).
Amirah Gray led the Chargers with 12 points.
Both teams return to the court 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (7-3 in district) hosts Clear Lake (1-8), and Clear Springs (4-5) is at Brazoswood (0-9).
Other scores:
Clear Falls in 73, Clear Lake 34
Bye: Dickinson
GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 66, Texas City 39
TEXAS CITY
The Santa Fe Lady Indians started strong — winning the first quarter 27-9 — en route to a decisive road win Friday night against the Texas City Lady Stings.
Santa Fe’s player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Texas City was led by Sa’naii May with 11 points.
Each team will play Ball High in their next games. The Lady Indians (5-8 in district) host the Lady Tors (0-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lady Stings (1-13) cross the causeway for a 7 p.m. Friday game.
Other scores:
Baytown Sterling 65, Ball High 29
Bye: Friendswood
GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A
La Marque 65, Brazosport 35
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Lady Cougars took care of business on their home floor Friday night with a win over Brazosport.
Top performers for the Lady Cougars were Iyanna Moore (23 points), Nic Etienne (15 points) and Jazzmin Brown (11 points).
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Bye: Hitchcock
GIRLS TAPPS
O’Connell at Houston Grace Christian, postponed
