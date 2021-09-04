PASADENA
A dominant display on defense led the Clear Falls Knights to a 34-7 win Saturday night against Pasadena Memorial at Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“I’m, overall, pleased with the defense,” Clear Falls head football coach Zach Head said. “There’s a couple things here and there that we need to continue to work on; we have to make sure we keep our composure and not get some of the penalties that we got. But, the defense, overall, was really sharp.”
With Clear Falls’ demoralizing defense doing its job in full effect, the Knights were able to steadily build a 34-0 lead.
The Knights scratched onto the scoreboard with a 12-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that sapped 5:35 off the game clock.
An 18-yard pass connection from Cam Roberson to Zeus Almanza on a gutsy fourth-and-5 play in Knights territory kept the possession alive, and a 12-yard TD run by Payton Greer ended the drive and gave Clear Falls a 7-0 lead with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, a Memorial punt netted just 8 yards to give Clear Falls advantageous starting field possession at the Mavericks’ 33-yard line, and four plays later, the Knights were in the end zone on a 12-yard TD run by Dre’lon Proctor to double the lead to 14-0 with 1:53 remaining in the first half.
The Knights got an instant jolt to start the second half, as Luke Vidal returned the opening kickoff 73 yards to pay dirt for a 21-0 lead.
“That was big,” Head said. “Anytime we can get a spark play in the special teams, we want it. Our guys did a great job of blocking it up, and Luke hit the seam and went to the house.”
Clear Falls tacked on two more TDs in the third quarter. An 11-play, 64-yard scoring drive was capped with a 30-yard TD pass from Roberson to Vidal on a fourth-and-13 play.
Then, two plays after a short punt gave the Knights’ offense the ball at the Mavs’ 22-yard line, Landon Vessel connected with Vidal on a 5-yard TD pass.
Memorial’s first four first downs came by way of defensive penalties, as the Mavs didn’t gain a traditional first down on offense until the 3:25 mark of the third quarter. Memorial’s only other first down of the game came with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 43-yard TD run by Javian Nowlin.
“We can’t do that and attain some of the goals we want to get to this year,” Head said of the penalties. “We have to be as mistake-free as possible, and we can’t have penalties that get first downs and allow the team to maintain possession.”
The Knights (2-0) will next tangle with a red-hot Deer Park team 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“We have to come out ready to play,” Head said. “We have to be focused all week long. We can’t have some of the penalties we had of the mistakes that we had on both sides of the ball we had today. Coach (Austin) Flynn has done a great job at Deer Park, and they’ve had two dominating wins. We’re going to have to be ready to play — no doubt about it.”
