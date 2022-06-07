The Clear Creek ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors announced Tuesday the 2022 class of inductees into the Hall. This will be the seventh group of CCISD alumni inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor since its inception.
The following coaches and athletes were chosen through a nomination and selection process for bringing distinction, honor and excellence to themselves, their alma maters and community.
The Athletic Hall of Honor was established in 2016 and each year encompasses a specific era, folding in CCISD high schools as they were created. To qualify for induction in 2022, the nominees must have been a graduate of Webster, Clear Creek, Clear Lake or Clear Brook high schools between the years of 1948 and 1997.
“The Athletic Hall of Honor is grateful to the selection committee for their time and diligence in evaluating the nomination packages that were received,” CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor president Dede McPherson said. “Along with CCISD leadership, sponsors and the community, we look forward to recognizing the inductee class of 2022 in the fall.”
These alumni will be inducted at a ceremony on Sept. 17 at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
COACH HONOREES
Lanny Landtroop, Clear Creek High School, 1966-1972; Clear Lake High School, 1972-1986 (swimming)
Janis Balsamo, Clear Lake High School, 1979-2004 (golf)
STUDENT-ATHLETE HONOREES
Charles “Chuck” Trcka Jr., Clear Creek High School, 1958 (basketball, baseball, football)
Margaret Spence McGraw, Clear Lake High School, 1983 (volleyball, basketball)
Kristina Predmore Godina, Clear Lake High School, 1984 (volleyball, golf)
Ellie Gibson, Clear Lake High School, 1985 (golf)
Shad Smith, Clear Creek High School, 1985 (baseball, football, basketball)
Richard R. Barnwell, Clear Lake High School, 1986 (baseball)
Scott Sheldon , Clear Lake High School, 1987 (baseball)
Scott A. Jones, Clear Lake High School, 1993 (swimming)
TEAM HONOREES
Clear Creek football, 1964 (season record 9-1)
Clear Lake boys swimming, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984 (UIL Class 5A state champions)
