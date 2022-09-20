Coming off a successful bye date, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued to roll as they resumed district play on the road Tuesday night with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-9 win over the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Friendswood was led by Isabella Thompson (11 kills), Nadi’Ya Shelby (seven kills, two aces), Kaitlyn Gotsch (four blocks), Cierra Pesak (16 digs), Sydney Gibson (16 digs), Caroline Adams (20 assists, 10 digs) and Meghan Donoughue (17 assists).
Top performers for Santa Fe were Kadee Frantz (five kills, four blocks), Bre Montemayor (17 digs), Morgan Walton (nine assists) and Hailey Collins (eight assists).
The Lady Mustangs (3-0 in District 18-5A) return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Texas City (0-3). The Lady Indians have a bye in district play Friday before getting back at it 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Texas City.
Manvel 3, Ball High 0
MANVEL
The Ball High Lady Tors ran into a tough opponent in the district-leading Manvel Lady Mavericks, who won a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 decision at home Tuesday night.
Ball High’s leaders in the match were Sunny Higgins (18 digs), Charli Dean (five kills), Kari Nance (four kills) and Chloe Stein (16 assists).
Up next, the Lady Tors (1-2 in District 18-5A) travels to La Porte (1-2) for a key matchup 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Angleton 3, Texas City 0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-19)
DISTRICT 26-4A SCORE
Sweeny 3, La Marque 0 (27-25, 25-21 25-13)
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
