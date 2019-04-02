DEER PARK
In a match that turned ugly at times, the Clear Springs Chargers took care of their business with a 3-0 win over the North Shore Lady Mustangs in their Region III-6A area round playoff match Tuesday at Abshire Stadium.
Clear Springs head coach Craig Foster described the match’s head referee as “incompetent” in his assessment of some of North Shore’s fouls and said he lost control of the match, which saw North Shore’s frustrations boil over into physicality and saw the teams combine for two red cards and several more yellow cards.
“I was really proud of our girls, though, they played really hard,” Foster said.
Senior forward and the Chargers’ leading goal scorer Sarah Evans broke Clear Springs onto the scoreboard with an assist to junior forward Katie Marker, who put the ball away for a goal.
Marker then provided the assists on Clear Springs’ other goals, sending one to freshman midfielder Maya Pomeroy for a 2-0 lead and another to junior forward Sydney Robinson for the final goal of the match.
Defenders Avery Pyle, Bella Iovieno, Maddie Salas and Mallory Perez, and goalkeeper Alyssa Bullock combined for the clean sheet.
The Chargers advance to the Region III-6A quarterfinals where they will face Atascocita at a time and location to be determined.
