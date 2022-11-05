For only the third time in the long history of the football program and first time since 1968, the Ball High Tors ended their regular season undefeated, finishing off the 2022 campaign with a 58-0 thumping of the Houston Wisdom Generals on Saturday afternoon at Butler Stadium.
“These kids have really committed themselves to our program, and their dedication is starting to show,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said after the team hoisted the Tors’ first football district championship trophy since 1999.
“Ball High and the community of Galveston deserve this district championship. They’ve been nothing but supportive, and that’s what it takes for a program to be successful — a supportive community, and we’ve got it.”
Like with pretty much all their games against their out-matched District 9-5A-I opponents, Saturday’s contest was mercifully shortened with a running clock, which was enacted after the Tors took a 30-0 lead with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.
After an interception by Aiden McNamara on Wisdom’s first play from scrimmage of the game was returned to the Generals’ 7-yard line, Aiven Coleman ran in the touchdown on Ball High’s first offensive play of the game for a 7-0 lead just 19 seconds into the contest.
On its next possession, Wisdom lost a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for a Ball High safety, and then after a short kick set up the Tors’ offense at the Generals’ 31-yard line, they needed just three plays to punch it into the end zone on a 10-yard TD run by Justis Thomas for a 16-0 lead at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter.
A quick three-and-out by the Generals got Ball High’s offense back on the field again, where the Tors covered 55 yards on a 31-yard completion from Seth Williams (5-for-6, 153 yards, three TDs) to Will Cianfrini and a 24-yard TD reception by Juwaan Woodbury to pull ahead 23-0 with 5:40 still left to play in the first quarter.
The running-clock inducing knockout blow came when another Wisdom three-and-out was followed by a three-play, 53-yard Tors scoring drive capped by a 37-yard TD pass connection from Seth Williams to Woodbury.
With the clock ticking, Ball High tacked on two more TDs before halftime on a 7-yard pick-6 from Kairan Thorne and a 47-yard TD pass from Seth Williams to Jonah Williams for a 44-0 lead at the break.
With many backups inserted into the game for the second half, the Tors added two more TDs — the first at the 9:34 mark of the fourth quarter on an 84-yard Jonah Williams pick-6, and then on a 3-yard Thomas run three plays after a Wisdom fumbled snap put Ball High at the Generals’ 14-yard line — for the game's final tally.
Meanwhile, the defense completed its eighth shutout in what has been a lopsided season in terms of total points differential.
The Tors out-gained Wisdom in total yards 217-5.
Now, Ball High (10-0 overall, 8-0 in district) heads to the postseason, where a meeting with the No. 4 seed out of the rugged District 10-5A-I, Magnolia West (7-3, 5-3), awaits. The teams will square off 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvin Memorial Stadium.
